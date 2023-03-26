These are feverish days for the fate of the Superbonus 110% and for the release of stranded tax credits. For the latter aspect, the hypothesis is making its way that, for the lowest incomes, the possibility of spreading the credits over 10 years, remaining stationary at 4 the time frame, is missing.

Meanwhile, we are moving towards restoring the discount on invoices and the transfer of credit for public housing institutes (Iacp), non-profit organizations and the third sector. This is foreseen by a reformulated amendment to the decree on the transfer of Superbonus credits, which excludes these three subjects from the block, which must be – the text specifies – “already established on the date of entry into force” of the decree. The modification reformulates 33 amendments presented by all the parties, both majority and opposition: the text specifies that the favorable opinion of the 33 amendments is subject to this reformulation.The modification will be submitted tomorrow for examination by the Finance Committee of the Chamber, which resumes the votes on the amendments, but an agreement in principle had already been found on this issue in recent days.

The controversy over the stop on deductions for the lowest incomes

«With the removal, from the Superbonus decree, of the measure to facilitate the absorption of deductions for those with little Irpef capacity, therefore for the lowest incomes, we are once again witnessing political choices that go to the detriment of the weakest segment of the population and in favor who is stronger, banks in primis. it is clear that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, does not care about climate policies and the well-being of citizens ». This was stated in a note by Francesco Alemanni and Filiberto Zaratti, respectively member of the national leadership of Green Europe and co-spokesman of Lazio, who continue: «Instead of making the ecological transition socially desirable, through support for those who are most in difficulty, facilitating access to measures that promote energy efficiency and sustainability, the government chooses to leave citizens alone in the face of the climate crisis, discarding the hypothesis of extending the period to recover the Superbonus deduction from 4 to 10 years: a measure that would have facilitated the absorption of deductions for those with little Irpef capacity and would have represented a step forward towards a greener and more sustainable Italy. Yet, the package of amendments provides for the possibility of spreading the credits for the banks and companies that have purchased them into ten annual installments, demonstrating how the government’s priorities are not at all aligned with the citizens’ interests and with the urgency of tackling environmental problems,” they conclude.

Banks, Btp and f24

The solution to the substandard loan problem of the superbonus is near. But to get there you need the help of the banks. The government is relying entirely on their constructive collaboration, continuing the moral suasion to restart the acquisition of problem loans. However, a path that also passes through the instruments being studied in the context of the superbonus decree: the most feasible hypotheses at the moment remain the F24 and the Btp, but the work continues unabated. In fact, time is running out: the final rush in the commission starts on Monday, then the text is expected on Wednesday in the Chamber. A cautious optimism filters through the government. «If the banks are giving us, as I hope, help, let’s see if we can unblock everything. Even with the other amendments we are getting on the right path», explains the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo, on the sidelines of a ceremony by the Guardia di Finanza in Bergamo. The banks are collaborating, assures the exponent of FdI, who in any case is keen to point out: that of substandard tax credits of the superbonus “is a problem that we have inherited – he says – and we are solving it in the best way”. The light is focused on banks, but also on insurance companies. The Mef has announced in recent days that it has received positive responses from the major financial institutions on the possibility of restarting the acquisition of credits in the next few days. However, there is still a certain caution among the institutes, waiting to understand how the game will unblock itself in Parliament. Unicredit would appear in the group of those available. Banco Bpm has commitments to purchase subscribed tax credits (2.5 billion out of a ceiling already committed of 4 billion) which at the moment allow for a cautious opening to new operations. Outside the banking circuit, the Post Office may also be available. With over 16 billion already purchased and a 50% share of the loan purchase market, Intesa San Paolo thinks that it has done its part, which is the bank that has bought the most loans ever and is the only bank so far to have used the transfer mechanism, having entered into transfer contracts for over 6 billion: overall, since 2020 Intesa has acquired tax credits for approximately 16 billion, which correspond to around 200,000 files processed, for over 70,000 customers, associated with over 160,000 redeveloped properties on the national territory. In the meantime, attention shifts to the Chamber, where the work of the Finance commission resumes on Monday, called to vote on the latest amendments. As regards problem loans, the two main working hypotheses are the possible recourse to the F24s, on which an in-depth analysis of the mechanisms and repercussions is underway and the possibility for the banks that at the end of the year have not managed to exhaust the loans to convert them into BTP at 10 years. The M5s remains critical of the provision: “With this decree a pact between citizens and the state is broken and we cannot allow it”, says Giuseppe Conte, who sees “nothing substantial” on the release of credits.