Notification notice for public proclamations to the addressees of resolution no. 1421/2021 of the Italian Medicines Agency referred to in the list available in the attached file in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13717/2021 MSD/Aifa/Ministry of Health – Ministry of Economy and Finance – Regions-Autonomous Provinces Trento and Bolzano-Eg spa-Lazio Tar Ordinance Section III Quater n.12670/2022 of 06.10.2022

Attachments:

TAR Ordinance (PDF 172.4 Kb)

Counter-interested list (PDF 0.78 Mb)

Second appeal for additional reasons (PDF 466.2 Kb)

Recurring communication (PDF 139.7 Kb)

