MTV Medical Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3797/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 5157/2023 proposed by MTV Medical Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Piedmont Region – Directorate of Health and Welfare, AO Mauriziano of Turin, AO Ordine Mauriziano of Turin , Ao S. Croce and Carle of Cuneo, Ao Ss. Antonio e Biagio and Cesare Arrigo of Alessandria, Aou City of Health and Science of Turin, Aou Maggiore della Carità of Novara, Aou San Luigi Gonzaga of Orbassano, Asl Al, Asl At, Asl Bi, Asl Città di Torino, Asl Cn1, Asl Cn2, Asl No, Asl To3, Asl To4, Asl To5, Asl Vc, Asl Vco and against Cook Italia Srl

Attachments:

A) public proclamation ordinance_MTV_PIEDMONT region_202303797_03 (PDF 122.9 Kb)

B) MTV_PIEMONTE _final constitution act_signed (PDF 440.4 Kb)

MTV_shelf DM Piedmont Region_fulfillment ordinance-signed (PDF 0.70 Mb)

