Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal Website Focuses on the Party Group Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Government Holds Collective Study

On June 27, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Municipal Government held a collective study, in-depth study and understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on Chinese-style modernization and the promotion of high-quality development, and the spirit of the important speech at the cultural inheritance and development symposium, research and implementation Opinion. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the meeting, Wang Hongzhi made an exchange speech centering on “deeply studying the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development”, and Li Guoxiang centering on “correctly understanding and vigorously promoting Chinese-style modernization and promoting high-quality development of the provincial capital”.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and the spirit of his important speeches are lofty, incisive and profound, and are highly political, pertinent, and instructive, providing us with a fundamental basis for our work. We must study and understand in depth, based on the reality of Jinan, and implement it well. We must firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, always adhere to the people-centered development idea, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, and make good use of the “reform” The key move”, focus on solving the problems of motivation, system and mechanism, and purpose of promoting high-quality development, and effectively provide strong support for promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jinan. It is necessary to focus on building a model provincial capital benchmark for rural revitalization in Qilu, insist on putting the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” in the overall development of the city to plan and promote it, and transform the successful experience of the “ten million project” into the specific practice of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work. As the top priority of rural revitalization, revitalization takes promoting common prosperity as the starting point and goal of rural revitalization, promotes agricultural and rural modernization at a higher standard and at a higher level, and effectively lays a solid foundation for promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jinan. It is necessary to actively promote cultural inheritance and innovative development, earnestly undertake new cultural missions, strengthen the protection and inheritance of historical culture, solidly promote the prosperity and development of cultural undertakings and cultural industries, accelerate the construction of a strong cultural city, and earnestly gather a strong spirit for promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jinan strength.

Members of the party group of the municipal government attended the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

