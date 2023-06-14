Multiple sclerosis, new study on disease progression

(beraking latest news) – A recent study examined a phenomenon that affects a large number of people with multiple sclerosis, i.e. the progression of the disease that occurs independently of the relapsing activity (Pira, Progression independent of relapse activity) and which appears to be connected to worse outcomes. The results led to hypothesize the need for a reclassification of patients with relapsing-remitting MS. This is reported by an article published in Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the medical-scientific information portal created by Novartis.

Pira, or ‘silent progression’ – reads the article – is a new indicator that is being used to measure the non-relapse-related increase in disability in relapsing multiple sclerosis, which can occur at any point in the disease course. A group of researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​coordinated by Carmen Tur, carried out a study on 1,128 patients who had suffered a first demyelinating attack of multiple sclerosis between 1994 and 2020. Among these subjects, 25% developed or one or more Pira events, on average 7.2 years after the attack.

The study, published in Jama Neurology, shows that the occurrence of at least one Pira event is linked to a more unfavorable long-term prognosis and that this link is stronger if the event occurs within the first 5 years of the disease. In these cases, in fact, the risk of reaching a high level of disability is 26 times greater compared to patients who presented a Pira event later. The study’s findings prompted researchers to hypothesize that disease reclassification is needed and therefore to consider patients with relapsing-remitting MS as patients with progressive multiple sclerosis, regardless of their disability score or disease duration. The full article is available at: