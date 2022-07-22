Tomato is rich in nutrients and makes a great summer dish. Here are 3 things you need to know about tomato before eating it …

3 things you need to know before eating tomato

Tomatoes can have unexpected benefits, do you want to know what they are?

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C which is also needed to produce collagen and fight aging, it also protects against sun damage

It protects against tumors and Parkinson’s disease, thanks to the richness of antioxidants, especially lycopene

Great for hypertension, potassium helps reduce blood pressure arterial.

What you don’t know about tomatoes

The first tomato to arrive in Italy was in “wedges”. In the second half of 1500, when the Sienese doctor Pietro Andrea Mattioli he mentions it for the first time in a scientific treatise. It was wedged and gold in color, very different from the present one. But it was eaten raw… it took more than a century to use it in the kitchen;

The first sauce was described as the “Salsa di Pomadoro, alla Spagnuola” in the book by Antonio Latini from 1694 The modern kicker, overo the art of arranging the banquets well, with the most chosen rules of scaling. It was prepared by mixing grilled tomato, thyme and onion, all in a pan.

After a while, however, they were banned from the kitchen because a legend did it described as poisonous. In the years at the turn of the 1700s, it was thought that aristocrats died after eating tomatoes. But in reality they used pewter dishes, rich in lead which, together with the acidity of the tomatoes, caused poisoning.

In addition to this, the quantity of solanine contained also made it harmful. Only thanks to the invention of pizza, the tomato finally enters Italian kitchens, from 1880 onwards.

The scientific name of tomatoes is Lycopersicon lycopersicum. There are about 100 varieties of different colors.

Cooked or raw tomatoes?

Science says that cooked tomatoes are better than fresh ones. Cooking them for 15 minutes the cell wall of the tomato breaks down, which releases the lycopene, which, as mentioned above, is very good for health and can fight some serious diseases. Instead raw, it can be bad for those suffering from gastritis, reflux or colon disease, being very acidic. What you may not know is that it should never be kept in the fridge. In fact, after 12 ° it stops maturing and does not get the flavor it should have. But it remains so and sometimes even less hard, so in summer or winter, always outside. You have to wash them wellI’m one of the vegetables richer in pesticides, in 2018 they were on the list in ninth place. Soak them a little in water for a few minutes and then wash them with running water. If they are not washed well, you risk poisoning.