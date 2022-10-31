Home Health Municipal gymnasium concession: applications are underway. Requirements and how to apply
Municipal gymnasium concession: applications are underway. Requirements and how to apply

CAPALBIO – The public notice of expression of interest for the concession to use the municipal gymnasium of the Pietro Aldi inclusive institute has been published, during extra-school hours.

“The goal – they comment Gianfranco Chelinimayor of Capalbio, and Patrizia Puccinicouncilor with responsibility for Sport – is to promote physical activity and its social function, in favor of citizens of all ages, aiming at improving the physical and psychological conditions of the person and developing community life “.

The expression of interest, which can be carried out by companies, organizations or associations in the area, must be presented by Friday 11 November.

To find out the requirements and methods of submitting the application, you can visit the website of the Municipality of Capalbio: Municipality of CAPALBIO.

