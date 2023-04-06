I Carabinieri of the NAS of Florenceassisted during the investigations by the Zoofile Guards of the Earth Association of Prato, and assisted in the executive phase by colleagues of the local Carabinieri Company, at the conclusion of an articulated investigation activity * coordinated by this Public Prosecutor’s Office, they carried out a ‘precautionary order disposing of house arrest issued by the Judge for preliminary investigations against a member of the QUA LA ZAMPA association, manager of the municipal kennel of Prato.

With regard to the person under investigation, currently under house arrest, the investigating judge of Prato has recognized the existence of serious indications regarding the crimes of embezzlement, undue induction to give or promise, receiving stolen goods and aiding in false material in public deed.

The investigation carried out up to now has found the undue receipt of sums of money, by the owners of stray and captured dogs, which should have flowed into the municipal coffers as expenses for “capture and relative administrative fine”.

The same activity also found the undue appropriation of dogs belonging to private subjects through recourse to allusive prospects of undue sanctions, as well as a hypothesis of receiving stolen goods in order to conceal a dog subject to previous criminal activity carried out by other subjects and the concurrence in the creation of a false certificate of return of another dog in the public register of the canine registry.

The soldiers of the Florentine Nucleus carried out searches at the Prato kennel, in order to acquire all the documentation relating to the administrative management of the animals within the structure, as well as the same judicial police proceeded to acquire further documentation from the Municipality, always pertaining to the investigation.

* (suspects to be considered presumed innocent in consideration of the current phase of the proceeding – preliminary investigations – up to a definitive finding of guilt with irrevocable sentence)