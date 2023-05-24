Home » Muscle pain from covid-19 disease – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness
Health

by admin
Bioresonance editors explain new scientific findings on the causes

Lindenberg, May 24, 2023. After a corona disease, many people experience muscle pain. At least 25 percent of those affected with a post-COVID diagnosis suffer from it.

Examinations of the skeletal muscles with quantitative magnetic resonance tomography, among other things, revealed microstructural changes in the muscle parts. However, no inflammatory processes were found, but indications of a shrinking of the muscle tissue caused by deconditioning.

It is conceivable that the changes can be reversed through targeted muscle building, according to the experts at the Ruhr University in Bochum. (Source: Post-Covid and muscle pain, Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Informationsdienst Wissenschaft (idw)). This gives hope for people with muscle pain after Covid 19 disease.

Bioresonance therapists’ approach to muscle pain

Bioresonance therapy also wants to help to counteract pain, such as muscle pain. To do this, it uses specific frequency spectra. Bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt has proven how pain can be relieved in this way in a placebo-controlled clinical study (explained in the article by the Bioresonance editorial team: Evidence of the effectiveness of bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt).

The study referred specifically to the cervical spine syndrome. Due to the holistic, cause-oriented approach to pain relief, it should be exciting to see what experiences users have in connection with muscle pain.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

The editors of www.bioresonanz-zukunft.de regularly publish current information about bioresonance. From the background to the possible applications, with numerous field reports directly from the applying practices. But also to advances in science.

Contact
bioresonance future, M+V media and publishing service Germany UG (limited liability)
Michael Petersen
Ried 1e
88161 Lindenberg
01714752083
b1c4b9b2f92efc989e4b92cef5fc01f172cc3865

