Music therapy for the Child Jesus, the notes help heal – Nutrition

An orchestra of 30 elements, large and small, many following the Child Jesus, musicians for a day. This is how the Music Festival was celebrated at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, as part of the initiatives promoted by the Ministry of Culture.

On the stage of the hospital by the sea, at the Santa Marinella headquarters, the Euterpe inclusive Orchestra took to the stage, an ensemble made up of children and young people with disabilities accompanied by researchers, therapists, caregivers, volunteers, amateur musicians and professionals with the main task of carrying out therapeutic activities through music. The repertoire proposed to the children’s families ranged from classical music to contemporary and popular songs, amidst the enthusiasm of the audience and the very young musicians. To lead the group, Maestro Tommaso Liuzzi, researcher and music therapist of the Neurorehabilitation of the Child Jesus.

“Music therapy – explains Liuzzi – is an integral part of the treatment process for many children in the hospital: it is a scientifically validated rehabilitation technique for the multisensory stimulation of patients with motor and neurological disabilities through the combined use, depending on the needs of each one, of sounds, music, images, aromas, objects, instruments and lights”.

The music therapy service at Bambino Gesù is designed for those who experience a treatment path in the hospital at all ages, from infants to adolescents, but also for those who take care of them.

Music therapy is adapted to the age and needs of each child thanks to the work of expert music therapists. For this reason, the activities that can be carried out during a session are different: from accompaniment during invasive procedures, as a relaxation technique, to the study of a musical instrument; from songwriting activity, to improvisation and therapeutic listening with the reworking of emotions. “For the success of the work – concludes Liuzzi – a team work is essential, with psychologists, educators, physiotherapists, dysphagists and counselors”.

