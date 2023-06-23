Jannik Sinner retires after one set: Bublik goes to the semifinals, for the blue Wimbledon alarm

Bad news for Jannik Sinner! The South Tyrolean withdrew in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Halle due to a muscle problem, a contracture in his left thigh. His opponent, the Kazakh Aleksandr Bublik, advances to the semifinals after winning the first set 7-5. The physical problem of Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil, caused by recovering a drop, doesn’t seem serious. After undergoing the treatment of the physiotherapist in the interval between the first and second sets and having suffered a break when returning to the field, Sinner chose the path of retirement as a precaution. He is now very close to the third Grand Slam appointment of the season: Wimbledon is scheduled from Monday 3 July and all the attentions of the No. 1 in Italy are inevitably concentrated on London where he will have to defend the quarterfinals centered in 2022.

Thus comes Bublik’s first victory against the blue at the fourth attempt (a week ago he had lost in the second round of the ATP 250 in S-Hertogenbosch): he will challenge the winner of Zverev-Jarry. In general, the Kazakh appeared more solid than his opponent in the 52 minutes of play, winning the first set with a surgical break in the twelfth game and taking advantage of Sinner’s many forehand mistakes. In the second set, just before the South Tyrolean retired, Bublik placed another break going up 2-0. Applause for him also for the attitude shown towards Sinner: after shaking hands with the chair umpire, the No. 48 in the world accompanied Jannik into the locker room tunnel, embracing him.

