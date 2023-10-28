2023 edition of Campinas Design Week takes place in November – MONDO MODA

A @weekdesign 2023 takes place between the 6th and 14th of November, with the presence of important names in Brazilian design in chats and exchanging ideas about the universe of architecture, interior design and landscaping. Registration will be made from 10/27, on the website

Radisson Red Hotel Campinas @ Disclosure

O Design Open Day – event that celebrates the opening – will take place on Monday, November 6th, at the Radisson Red Hotel, in Cambuí, in Campinas. The master in Design, Graziela Nivoloni, the architect and master in Urban Semiotics, Alexandre Salles, the coordinator of Circular Economy and Design for Social Innovation Projects, Christian Ullmann, and the creative director, Indio San, will present the manifesto “Dream Design ”, considering an analysis of the past, present and future.

The second content of Design Open Day will be the talk “Design and Sustainability”, with the participation of Esther Schattan, director of Ornare, an international high-end furniture brand, journalist Marianne Wenzel, former editor-in-chief of Casa Vogue and Arquitetura magazines & Construção, postgraduate in ESG, and Carol Tilkian, columnist for CBN radio and Glamor Magazine, psychoanalyst and researcher of emotional relationships.

Lectures, talks, exhibitions and book launches

Other content will be presented through lectures, talks, art exhibitions, book launches and webinars. All, aimed at professionals and students of architecture and interior design in the Campinas region, when they will have the opportunity to learn about, reflect on and debate national and global trends.

Design Week 2023

On November 7th, there will be a lecture and launch of the book “Histories of Home – living with affection”, by Bruna Lourenço and Paula Passini at La Table Préte.

On the 8th, the lecture will be “Sensory Briefing”, by Lilian Santos, columnist for Casa Vogue, ambassador for Expo Revestir and CEO of the blog Revestindo a Casa, at Espaço Cultural Piccoloto. On the same day, the official IED lecture will be “Aesthetic Connections – the synergy between architecture, interior design and fashion at the Salone del Mobile Milano”, by Ila Rosete, at the Tessaro store.

On November 9th, the official talk will be “Creating value to people’s lives”, by Alexandre Maydana, head of Communications at the jaderalmeida brand. The event will be at the flagship store in Campinas.

On the 10th, the official IED lecture will be “Neuroarchitecture and Colors”, by Danni Couto, at Zissou, and will address technical advances in the field of neurosciences and their application in architecture and design.

Breton will bring, on the same day, the lecture “Sergio Rodrigues in Brasília: modernist interiors from the 50s to the 80s”, by Marcelo Mari, and the launch of the book on the same topic, organized by him, who is a professor at UnB and coordinator of the Modern Furniture research project in Brasília. On this occasion, the author will recall important moments in the consolidation of Sergio Rodrigues as one of the most respected designers in Brazil.

On the 13th, Artzzi will host the lecture “Looking at modern Brazilian design as art”, by Ruy Teixeira and Otavio Nazareth, who will provide an overview of the recent appreciation of Brazilian furniture production, present in national and international galleries and art collections. The new book “Amplified horizon – Brazilian modern design”, authored by Ruy Teixeira, one of the main photographers of Brazilian architecture, and Jayme Vargas, historian, will be launched on the same day. It highlights the way in which this material heritage is perceived worldwide.

On the 14th, at 11am, the webinar “The protagonism of Brazilian craftsmanship” will be held, with Sonia Quintella de Carvalho, Camila Gomes and guests, offered by Imaterial. Sonia, president of Artesol, will speak about the appreciation of Brazilian artisanal products. The NGO, one of the most respected in the country, was created by Brazilian anthropologist Ruth Cardoso, and works on a variety of fronts to strengthen national crafts.

The webinar will be open and broadcast on Instagram @imaterial_artesanatobrasileiro.

About Design Week

Campinas Design Week is an urban festival, which has been taking place since 2018 and has already hosted the biggest names in national design, being highlighted in the main communication vehicles in the segment.

Lenine Faria @ Facebook

The organizer and creator of the project, Lenine Faria, explains that, last year, a lot was said about the history of design, something very important for understanding where we are and how we got there. And today, it justifies focusing on the future theme of design by evaluating current global issues.

“In 2023, we want to add a reflection on the paths that will take us to possible futures. And understand, in this hurricane of technologies and artificial intelligence, what human intelligence and creativity look like, as well as the role of architecture and design in reducing environmental impacts, among others”, assesses Lenine.

In addition to discussions about the future, the Campinas Design Week 2023 will also have other perspectives, which include the history of Brazilian design masters, specialization themes focused on architecture and design, global trends, fine arts, Brazilian crafts and even virtual chats , which make up the hybrid environment we live in.

