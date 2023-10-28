Sinner Rublev at the ATP Vienna 2023, the live result

SINNER-RUBLEV 2-5 LIVE“,”postId”:”e0c38c55-0a9e-4679-9fc2-7f9234703b7b”}],”posts”:[{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:57:39.222Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:57:39+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”7° game: Rublev allunga, 5-2 con Sinner”,”content”:”

Efficace l’italiano nelle discese a rete, ma Andrey sbaglia pochissimo e sale 40-15 prima di chiudere il game

“,”postId”:”960fa184-3c0f-462f-a1f0-b0364be9d019″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:55:02.520Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:55:02+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”6° game: break di Rublev, Sinner sotto 2-4″,”content”:”

Primo doppio fallo dell’italiano, che si ritrova 0-30 col dritto vincente dell’avversario. Rimedia con una splendida volée e un dritto incrociato, ma concede le prime palle break: annullata la prima, purtroppo non la seconda con un altro doppio fallo

“,”postId”:”e59708c1-da82-42db-beea-ed7f0619c720″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:47:50.045Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:47:50+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”5° game: Rublev resta avanti 3-2″,”content”:”

Ottima la risposta profonda che porta Jannik sul 15-15, avanti nel punteggio dopo l’errore di Rublev. A ribaltare la situazione il rovescio lungolinea e il servizio del russo

“,”postId”:”4792c275-ef84-408b-b71c-ece645d66374″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:44:59.649Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:44:59+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”4° game: Sinner tiene il servizio a zero, 2-2″,”content”:”

Sicuro alla battuta e nella gestione dello scambio, Jannik si porta sul 40-0 e trova anche il primo ace

“,”postId”:”9ee2f835-9e17-46ae-a29e-fa417fb3f316″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:40:36.461Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:40:36+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”3° game: Rublev difende la battuta, avanti 2-1″,”content”:”

Buona la difesa di Sinner, che allunga gli scambi ma concede il comando all’avversario. A chiudere il game la prima pesante del russo

“,”postId”:”501b5f46-7760-4de3-b3cb-afc23da9ec15″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:37:34.173Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:37:34+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”2° game: Sinner non sbaglia, 1-1 con Rublev”,”content”:”

Risponde bene il russo, subito uno scambio durissimo che si aggiudica l’italiano. Lo stesso Sinner si porta avanti con uno smash e un vincente di rovescio, game chiuso dall’errore di Rublev

“,”postId”:”b5258dbb-49b3-48c2-a616-2a445b133138″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:33:12.429Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:33:12+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”1° game: Rublev tiene il servizio, 1-0 con Sinner”,”content”:”

Primo 15 di Jannik, bello il rovescio lungolinea del russo. Un errore non forzato da parte di entrambi porta sul 30-30, poi si va ai vantaggi dove la spunta Rublev

“,”postId”:”5087f717-2783-4983-ae74-8ef0f9cbeaac”},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:28:33.267Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:28:33+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

SI PARTE! Rublev al servizio

“,”postId”:”608f9922-7d44-4e0f-bb66-adde1e8683c9″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:22:53.449Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:22:53+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Inizia ora il riscaldamento

“,”postId”:”f34c9364-bdee-4937-a15b-07edbcd026fe”},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:21:48.249Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:21:48+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Medvedev: “Sarò pronto per Sinner o Rublev””,”content”:”

Il russo, che ha battuto Tsitsipas nella prima semifinale, ha detto la sua sull’eventuale avversario in finale: “Ho giocato in finale contro entrambi quest’anno. Jannik tre volte, forse si tratta di un record per me. Sta finendo alla grande quest’anno. Sicuramente io sarò pronto per entrambi”

“,”postId”:”084887ca-8625-497c-abb1-3433ef596a76″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:20:01.865Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:20:01+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Sinner e Rublev entrano in campo alla Wiener Stadthalle!

“,”postId”:”b515568e-6f8b-41d7-8c1b-89101340d0c7″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:18:53.737Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:18:53+0200″,”image”:{“imgSrc”:” annuncia la separazione da Santopadre”,”content”:”

Intanto il tennista romano, che ieri aveva spiegato il suo ritorno in campo nel 2024, ha ufficializzato la separazione dall’allenatore che lo seguiva da 13 anni. LE SUE PAROLE

“,”postId”:”542cd54b-9cec-4e38-9707-831f918a22e6″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:15:07.198Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:15:07+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Nona semifinale nel 2023 per Jannik Sinner, che all’ATP 500 di Vienna affronta il russo Andrey Rublev. Fresco di record italiano dopo il quarto di finale vinto contro Tiafoe, l’azzurro ci riprova alla Wiener Stadthalle

“,”postId”:”4e0af4a9-ee54-44f5-bca3-56d5832ac2ae”},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:09:51.177Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:09:51+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Dove vedere Sinner-Rublev”,”content”:”

La semifinale dell’ATP 500 di Vienna è in diretta su Sky Sport Tennis e in streaming su NOW. Sul nostro liveblog cronaca e aggiornamenti

“,”postId”:”ed70235a-be94-4945-a507-515d8639ac88″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:08:23.395Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:08:23+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”I precedenti tra Sinner e Rublev”,”content”:”

Rispettivamente numero 4 e 5 del ranking mondiale, incroci che vedono l’azzurro avanti 3-2: l’ultima sfida l’ha vinta Jannik lo scorso marzo a Miami (6-2, 6-4)

“,”postId”:”7a0aad34-bc65-49f9-90e7-be17ad0f4460″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:07:11.733Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:07:11+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Lo sguardo alle Finals di Torino”,”content”:”

Qualora Rublev vincesse a Vienna, il russo scavalcherebbe Sinner al numero 4 del ranking avvicinandolo nella Race. Ricordiamo che essere nei primi 4 alle Finals a novembre significa evitare almeno due tra Djokovic, Alcaraz e Medvedev

“,”postId”:”fe7f2e8c-3859-4aec-a176-66cea5597184″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:03:08.315Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:03:08+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Medvedev è il primo finalista a Vienna”,”content”:”

Battuto in due set il greco Stefanos Tsitsipas. Il russo, testa di serie numero 1 del torneo, la spunta 6-4, 7-6 e giocherà la finale domenica alle 14 contro il vincente di Sinner-Rublev

“,”postId”:”4fc52ad2-176e-4d7e-a98e-3055e5238996″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:01:54.058Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:01:54+0200″,”video”:{“videoId”:”873607″,”videoPageUrl”:” highlights di Sinner-Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4″,”content”:””,”postId”:”786676d0-bea7-4c38-b4b2-8b1a3246856b”},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T14:01:33.937Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T16:01:33+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”54 vittorie nell’anno solare: eguagliato Barazzutti”,”content”:”

Il successo ai quarti su Tiafoe vale un record per Sinner, che è diventato il tennista italiano ad aver vinto più match in una singola stagione: 54 vittorie, come Corrado Barazzutti nel 1978

“,”postId”:”59f7c6c0-00a9-4fae-af89-6fb11645b7f8″},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-28T13:53:13.952Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-28T15:53:13+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”title”:”Super Jannik nel 2023″,”content”:”

Detto del record condiviso con Barazzutti, il tennista azzurro viaggia a 51 vittorie e 14 sconfitte nell’anno solare dove ha raggiunto il suo best ranking (4° come Adriano Panatta). Nel 2023 ha vinto tre titoli: il 250 di Montpellier, il 1000 di Toronto e il 500 di Pechino

LIVE

less than a minute ago

7th game: Rublev extends, 5-2 with Sinner

The Italian is effective in his runs to the net, but Andrey makes very few mistakes and goes up 40-15 before closing the game

2 minutes ago

6th game: break by Rublev, Sinner down 2-4

First double fault by the Italian, who finds himself 0-30 with his opponent’s winning forehand. He makes up for it with a splendid volley and a forehand crosscourt, but concedes the first break points: the first was cancelled, unfortunately not the second with another double fault

9 minutes ago

5th game: Rublev remains ahead 3-2

Excellent deep response that brings Jannik to 15-15, ahead in the score after Rublev’s error. The Russian’s down-the-line backhand and serve turned the situation around

12 minutes ago

4th game: Sinner holds serve at zero, 2-2

Confident at serve and in managing the exchange, Jannik takes the lead to 40-0 and also finds the first ace

17 minutes ago

3rd game: Rublev defends the serve, ahead 2-1

Sinner’s defense is good, extending the exchanges but giving the command to his opponent. The Russian’s first heavy hit closed the game

20 minutes ago

2nd game: Sinner makes no mistakes, 1-1 with Rublev

The Russian responds well, immediately a very tough exchange is won by the Italian. Sinner himself takes the lead with a smash and a backhand winner, a game closed by Rublev’s error

24 minutes ago

1st game: Rublev holds serve, 1-0 with Sinner

First 15 by Jannik, the Russian’s backhand down the line is nice. An unforced error by both leads to 30-30, then we go to the advantages where Rublev wins

29 minutes ago

YES PART! Rublev serving

34 minutes ago

Warm up now

35 minutes ago

Medvedev: “I will be ready for Sinner or Rublev”

The Russian, who beat Tsitsipas in the first semi-final, had his say on his possible opponent in the final: “I played in the final against both of them this year. Jannik three times, maybe this is a record for me. He’s finishing strong this year. Surely I will be ready for both”

37 minutes ago

Sinner e Rublev enter the field at the Wiener Stadthalle!

38 minutes ago

Berrettini announces his separation from Santopadre

Meanwhile, the Roman tennis player, who yesterday explained his return to the court in 2024, has formalized his separation from the coach who had followed him for 13 years. HER WORDS

42 minutes ago

Ninth semi-final in 2023 for Jannik Sinnerwhich atATP 500 in Vienna faces the Russian Andrey Rublev. Fresh from an Italian record after the quarter-final win against Tiafoe, the Italian tries again at the Wiener Stadthalle

47 minutes ago

Where to see Sinner-Rublev

The semi-final of the ATP 500 in Vienna is on live on Sky Sport Tennis and streaming on NOW. News and updates on our live blog

49 minutes ago

The precedents between Sinner and Rublev

Respectively number 4 and 5 in the world ranking, crossings that see the blue ahead 3-2: Jannik won the last match last March in Miami (6-2, 6-4)

50 minutes ago

The look at the Finals in Turin

If Rublev wins in Vienna, the Russian would overtake Sinner at number 4 in the ranking, bringing him closer in the Race. Let’s remember that being in the top 4 at the Finals in November means avoiding at least two of Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev

54 minutes ago

Medvedev is the first finalist in Vienna

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas beaten in two sets. The Russian, the tournament’s number 1 seed, prevails 6-4, 7-6 and will play the final on Sunday at 2pm against the winner of Sinner-Rublev

55 minutes ago

The highlights of Sinner-Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4

56 minutes ago

54 victories in the calendar year: equaled Barazzutti

The success in the quarterfinals over Tiafoe is worth a record for Sinner, which he has become the Italian tennis player to have won the most matches in a single season: 54 victories, like Corrado Barazzutti in 1978

15:53

Super Jannik nel 2023

Having said of the record shared with Barazzutti, the Italian tennis player travels to 51 wins and 14 losses in the calendar year where he achieved his best ranking (4th like Adriano Panatta). In 2023 he won three titles: the 250 of Montpellier, the 1000 of Toronto and the 500 of Beijing

