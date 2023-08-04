RHMZ about the storm in Serbia | Info

More heavy rain tomorrow in Banat, Belgrade, Šumadija, Pomoravlje.

The assistant director of RHMZ, Goran Mihajlović, told RTS that storm forecast for tomorrow, but that showers with thunder are possible during the night, in the western and northern regions, with the local appearance of the city. Tomorrow from mid-day in most areas it will be unstable weatherwith conditions for thunder showers, heavy rainfall, especially in the Banat area, in parts of Belgrade, Šumadija and Pomoravlje, said Mihajlović.

It is expected to fall between 20 and 40, and locally 70 millimeters of rain, says Mihajlović and adds that in the zone of showers, stormy winds are also possible, but not of hurricane force. He points out that the announced amounts of precipitation and thunderstorms are in the category of dangerous weather phenomena, but it is not expected that our country will be hit by a storm like the one that hit Slovenia.

Tomorrow in most areas, the temperature will be between 5 and 7 degrees lower, but in the southeast it will still be warm, around 35 degrees. On Sunday, the temperature is expected to drop further, so that on Sunday and at the beginning of the week it will be between 22 and 25 degrees in most places, which is noticeably fresher and more pleasant, said Mihajlovic.

