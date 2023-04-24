Milan Topalović Topalko boat | Entertainment

Milan Topalović Topalko, as soon as the weather conditions allowed him, could hardly wait to relax on his boat with his favorite hobby.

Source: Instagram/topalko.top

The popular singer Milan Topalović Topalk, while waiting for his daughter Helena to give him his first grandchild, whose gender is hidden from the public, could hardly wait for warmer weather and nicer days to enjoy fishing and spending time by the water on his boat. As he pointed out, the wind disturbed his enjoyment, but it did not prevent him from setting sail. On that occasion, he also took several photos.

“And mother to the wind… While we are… My ship“, wrote the singer.

The singer named his boat “Helena” after his daughter, and he shared with his followers what “his ship” looks like from the inside. Topalko arranged everything according to his taste and needs. In the ship’s cabin there is a kitchen, then two beds for resting, as well as a dining table, and everything is combined so that, although the space is small, the singer feels comfortable and pleasant.

“Man’s needs for life are water, air, something to eat, something to wear and somewhere to sleep. Everything else is wishes… But wishes are the source of suffering, the more you want, the more you suffer,” said Topalko, who changed his life over night.

“The whole life is spent only in running, suffering and problems. Come on, people, let’s have some fun! All my life I’ve been on the PS, don’t do this, it should be like this, it should be like this, go there… And I, I guess I should enjoy it too. Now I’m just going to enjoy myself, record nice songs, fish,” said the singer, “Grandonline” reports.

