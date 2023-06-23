Panasonic 2023 4K TV array: will increase the accuracy of movies and games | TV News – Post76Play

The picture quality of Panasonic’s high-end TVs has always been highly praised by users. In addition to the Filmmaker Mode, users can fine-tune the color. In 2023, Panasonic will once again emphasize film quality. High-end OLED and LED series will use the latest HCX PRO AI image processor. New features include automatic image adjustment in response to ambient light sources, and Filmmaker Mode to present real movie effects. In addition to movies, this time it also emphasizes the image quality of games. It has a special True Game Mode, which can also have movie-level color accuracy when playing a machine. It can also be adjusted with the professional-grade Calman color correction system. In terms of models, MZ2000, the top OLED TV this year, uses an ultra-high brightness MLA panel and built-in support for Dolby Atmos sound system. Although the quasi-flagship MZ1500 does not use MLA panels, it still uses Panasonic’s own improved Master OLED Pro components to increase brightness. Switch to a simpler front-firing design. In addition, there is also the MZ1000 fine-sized mid-range series, all of which use LG OLED EX panels, and the brightness is guaranteed to a certain extent! The most entry-level MZ700 and MZ800 series are the basic models with the last-level panels and processors, providing users with OLED options with a lower threshold.

In terms of LED TVs, the MX950 is Panasonic’s first TV using mini LED and quantum dot technology. The backlight system has been replaced by a combination of blue mini LED and quantum dot film from the previous white LED. In addition to more detailed light control, it can achieve higher picture contrast. , can also enhance the vividness of colors. Finally, there is the MX800 series. As a mid-level model, the top-down LED backlight has been used, and the contrast and sharpness of the picture are naturally on the top line.