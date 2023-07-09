my family goes crazy when i do it like this!

Il aubergine sauce and pan-fried tomatoes it is spectacular, so much so that they will allow you to make the meal unique and special. Surely, this is the perfect recipe for anyone looking for a healthy yet tasty dish, given that these vegetables are rarely cooked in an appetizing and inviting way.

In fact, even the little ones of the house will adore aubergines like this and many will ask you for an encore, eating everything without having half a whim and above all with a lot of enthusiasm. If you have guests, surprise them with this decidedly unusual side dish, which will leave them speechless and will win you many compliments.

Think that you can treat yourself to an extra portion even if you are on a diet, because the yield is low-calorie and light to allow, for one evening, not to have to settle for trying to keep fit. The preparation is very easy and fast.

The recipe for eggplant and tomato sauce: dinner was snapped up!

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Resting time for the aubergines: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes + 30 minutes (for the aubergines)

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Servings: 5-6

Calories: 120 per serving



Ingredients

2 aubergines 8 sliced ​​tomatoes 2 sliced ​​red onions 1 clove of minced garlic 1 jar of Greek yoghurt 1 piadina (wholemeal) A few spoonfuls of olive oil As much as needed chopped parsley As needed salt and pepper

Preparation

First, trim the aubergines, cut them into round slices, arrange them on the chopping board, add salt and let them rest for 10 minutes. After this period of time, dry the aubergines by dabbing them with absorbent paper, transfer them to an oiled non-stick plate, and cook them gradually on both sides.

While the aubergines are cooking on the plate, pour a drizzle of oil into a non-stick pan, add the sliced ​​red onions, brown them briefly, add the tomatoes cut into wedges and mix. Now season with salt and pepper, add the chopped parsley, stir, cover with a lid and let simmer for 10 minutes. In the meantime, pour the yoghurt into a small bowl, add the minced garlic clove, the minced parsley and the pepper and mix with a teaspoon to have a creamy accompanying sauce. Once this is done, add the aubergines to the onions and tomatoes, mix, season with salt, give it another turn, cover with the lid and cook everything together for about 10 minutes. Finally, heat a piadina in a non-stick pan, cut it into 4 parts, sprinkle the aubergines with the chopped parsley and a drizzle of oil, turn off the heat and bring them to the table accompanied by the piadina and the yoghurt sauce.

You can serve these aubergines as a side dish, but also to flavor pasta. To you the choice!

For the preparation of pan-fried aubergines and tomatoes you can look at the video recipe and subscribe to the youtube channel!

