E-car price war: VW ID.3 in China 25,000 euros cheaper than here

The electric car providers are in a price war. Volkswagen is now reacting drastically, as the magazine “Auto, Motor, Sport” reports.

On the Chinese market, the Wolfsburg-based carmaker lowered the price of the ID.3 model by 16 percent.

This means that the electric car only costs the equivalent of 15,230 euros – around 25,000 euros less than in Germany.

A few months ago, Volkswagen lost its market leadership in China. Since electromobility has become more popular, the Wolfsburg car manufacturer has been competing on the market with providers such as Tesla and BYD.

In China, the other manufacturers were already fighting a discount battle, which VW is now getting into, like them Magazine “Auto, Motor, Sport” reported. For the ID.3 model, the carmaker lowered the base price to the equivalent of 15,230 euros. So far, the cheapest version of the ID.3 cost 18,152 euros – so the price fell by 16 percent.

The comparison with the German market is particularly striking – even if the Chinese and German models are not exactly identical in construction. The cheapest ID.3 costs in this country namely at least 39,990 euros – and is therefore around 162 percent more expensive than the cheapest ID.3 in China.

