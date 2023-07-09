Home » The US military said it killed an ISIS leader in Syria
The US military said it killed an ISIS leader in Syria

The US military said it killed an ISIS leader in Syria

Centcom – the US military’s central command responsible for operations in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia – he said of killing Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria. The attack was carried out on Friday with MQ-9 drones. Before carrying out the attack, the same drones had been approached by Russian planes which attempted to limit the action of the US army aircraft. “These events represent a new level of unprofessional and unsafe action by the Russian air forces operating in Syria,” Centcom wrote in a statement.

