The US military said it killed an ISIS leader in Syria

Centcom – the US military’s central command responsible for operations in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia – he said of killing Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria. The attack was carried out on Friday with MQ-9 drones. Before carrying out the attack, the same drones had been approached by Russian planes which attempted to limit the action of the US army aircraft. “These events represent a new level of unprofessional and unsafe action by the Russian air forces operating in Syria,” Centcom wrote in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

