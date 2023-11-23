Mysterious Outbreak of Childhood Pneumonia in Beijing and Liaoning Province Raises Alarm Bells

A mysterious outbreak of childhood pneumonia has raised alarm bells in Beijing, the capital of China, as well as in the province of Liaoning. The Emerging Diseases Monitoring Program, ProMED, has reported an overflow of cases, leading to the suspension of schools and classes. Parents are flooding hospitals seeking treatment for their children, who are presenting with high fevers and lung nodules.

The situation in Liaoning Province is also severe, with the Dalian Children’s Hospital full of sick children receiving intravenous drips. The outbreak is described as a widespread outbreak of an undiagnosed respiratory disease in several areas of China, affecting children but not adults.

ProMED, a surveillance system that monitors outbreaks of both human and animal diseases worldwide, alerted the public about the undiagnosed pneumonia outbreak. This is the same program that raised the alarm about the coronavirus in December 2019.

While the information contained in this report may include statements and data from health institutions or professionals, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional for any health-related questions. The situation in China with the mysterious outbreak of childhood pneumonia requires urgent attention and further investigation.

