Nail designs with flowers for your next manicure

A pretty and chic manicure is arguably the easiest way to spice up our outfits! Our hands are our calling card and we love to experiment with different nail designs. After all, there is hardly anything nicer than leaving the nail salon with freshly painted nails, right? Just like in fashion, there are always new nail trends that we would like to try out immediately. But if there is one look that simply belongs in spring, then it’s flower nails! A floral design with flowers looks dreamy, girly and instantly lifts our spirits. The next appointment in the nail salon is just around the corner and you are looking for gel nail ideas? Then stay with us and discover your next favorite look below!

Flower Nails: The most beautiful nail designs with flowers

Whether as a magnificent bouquet or flower nails for a spring-like manicure – flowers are everywhere at the moment and enchant us with their wonderful fragrance. But not only in spring – we can never go wrong with a floral design with flowers and the look is always a great eye-catcher. So get your hands blooming and discover the prettiest gel nails ideas for your next mani here!

Nail design with flowers in pastel colors

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

What perfectly complements your flower nails as a nail trend in spring 2023? Very simple – a romantic pastel color, of course! Soft pink, sky blue or yellow – pastel colors are a must in the spring months and give our hands a playful, girly touch. If you have a steady hand, you can try the trend yourself and paint the flowers freehand with a brush.

But also for those of you who are like us and have two left hands, we have the perfect solution. Floral stickers and decals are also an easy way to wear Floral Nails. And of course, you can always go to the nail salon and leave the work to the professionals. What do we love about the nail trend? A nail design with flowers actually looks great on any nail length. Whether as short nails from 50 or long stiletto nails – floral nails always work.

French Nails und Floral Nails

Simple and yet very elegant – French nails are a timeless classic that will probably never go out of style. The classic nail design is constantly being reinvented and never gets boring. Just think of Vanilla French Nails, Deconstructed French Nails, etc. To give your manicure a spring-like touch, we combine two of the biggest nail trends of spring 2023. French nails and floral nails make a surprisingly good combo and they look really stunning.

And no – it doesn’t always have to be the classic look in white. French nails in light colors such as pink, blue or yellow feel much more modern and playful and harmonize perfectly with a nail design with flowers. So don’t be afraid to experiment with different color combinations and create the bouquet of your dreams!

Nail designs with flowers for a minimalist look

If you prefer something a little more minimalist but have fallen in love with floral nails, this look is for you. Nude colors are back in fashion and provide the perfect canvas for any floral nail design. Simple and still a real eye-catcher – the manicure is ideal to welcome the wonderful spring weather and the sunny days.

Floral nails as a nail trend in spring 2023

No wonder floral nails are being hailed as one of spring’s most gorgeous nail trends. The small flowers give even the simplest nail design that certain something and put our hands in the spotlight. For a demure yet trendy look, opt for an accent nail. To put the flowers in the best light, paint your fingernails in soft shades of cream.

