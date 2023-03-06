Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

“Here without us only weapons and drugs.” This is what the mayor of Naples expects Lino Silvestri, boxing master and owner of the Napoliboxe gym at risk of eviction due to rent arrears contested by the Municipality, owner of the premises.

«I have always paid what was stipulated in the contract that we signed more than 23 years ago – defends Silvestri, son of Geppino Silvestri, boxing pioneer in Naples who raised champions such as Oliva and Cotena – taking kids off the street and also rejecting the threats of Camorra clan who have always been annoyed by the presence of the gymnasium here in the Montesanto district».

I have 50 kids to educate in sport and only one in ten can afford the tuition. I am entrusted with ‘complicated’ minors, some of whom even become champions and in response, this morning – he regrets while some of his boys, waiting for the eviction, train by picking off the bags – I find myself besieged by the police, the municipal fire.

Perhaps the mayor believes that I have a gymnasium in the rich via Chiaia or in Posillipo. So I invite him to come down from his Palazzo and come here in Vicoletto sottomonte ai Ventaglieri, an alley full of weapons, drugs and for now boxing which helps the boys ».

