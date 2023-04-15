Napoli Verona 0-0, highlights: Osimhen enters the second half and takes the crossbar

Napoli didn’t go beyond a 0-0 draw at home against Verona, who won a golden point in terms of salvation. Few emotions in the first half, with the Azzurri never dangerous except for an own goal by Gaich canceled due to an active offside position by Olivera. Spalletti rests some of the top players in view of the return against Milan: Kvara is on the pitch in the second half, then Osimhen comes back, who comes in and comes close to taking the lead, but his shot hits the crossbar. In the final Ngonge wastes a sensational counterattack