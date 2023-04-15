Home » Napoli Verona 0-0, highlights: Osimhen enters the second half and takes the crossbar
Health

Napoli Verona 0-0, highlights: Osimhen enters the second half and takes the crossbar

by admin

Napoli didn’t go beyond a 0-0 draw at home against Verona, who won a golden point in terms of salvation. Few emotions in the first half, with the Azzurri never dangerous except for an own goal by Gaich canceled due to an active offside position by Olivera. Spalletti rests some of the top players in view of the return against Milan: Kvara is on the pitch in the second half, then Osimhen comes back, who comes in and comes close to taking the lead, but his shot hits the crossbar. In the final Ngonge wastes a sensational counterattack

See also  The most important Windows 11 update is coming: Microsoft will finalize the 22H2 time to fix major bugs | XFastest News

You may also like

Def, here’s the tax cut hoard. But first...

Berlusconi, “calm situation”. Cav still hospitalized, when the...

4 perfect classics with recipes

what to eat to lose weight immediately (and...

Federal Health Minister Gröhe opens the 7th joint...

The supporters and Osimhen are back, but the...

Meloni: “Yes to the squeeze on special protection”...

Health, like dying of lung cancer without ever...

«He is more attracted to fatty foods and...

With these tips it works without streaks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy