Narcissism: How do you actually treat a narcissist, Mr. Hagemeyer?

The narcissistic personality disorder not only plagues those affected, but their entire environment. Narcissists are emotionally difficult to reach. dr Pablo Hagemeyer tries anyway – and has been caring for those affected in his practice for years. To the stern he explains what is important.

Mr. Hagemeyer, you have been working with people who suffer from a narcissistic personality disorder for a long time. How do you recognize that a narcissist is sitting in front of you?

Sometimes it’s not so easy to spot them right away – but now I’m sure you can tell narcissism by the eyes. One can see in it whether the person develops an emotional transference or whether what is said bounces off the protective wall. The eyes of narcissists are often very jumpy and trying to control, the expression fixed. You can tell that someone is trying to cover up a lot – and then you see that there is an aged child sitting in front of you – and not an adult.