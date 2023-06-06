Just a strawberry in strawberry yogurt

FReady fruit yoghurts are repeatedly criticized by consumer protection groups because of their composition. The consumer center of Rhineland-Palatinate has now pre-buttoned 24 strawberry yoghurts from four supermarkets and discounters – the most common brands that can be found there – and determined after the laboratory analysis: A typical 150-gram cup contains an average of 15.4 grams of strawberries – that’s about the equivalent of a single fruit.

With so little fruit, however, no clear fruit flavor and no strong color can be achieved. Consumer advocates say that people are often cheated on. Flavors then added flavor and beetroot juice added an appealing red color, they say.

Six sugar cubes in a mug

But above all – and this is the point of view of the nutrition experts to criticize above all – ready-made fruit yoghurts are “true sugar bombs”, as Caroline Ludwig from the nutrition advice service at the consumer advice center states. According to Ludwig, a 150-gram tub of yoghurt contains an average of 17.3 grams of sugar, which corresponds to six sugar cubes: So the sugar-rich strawberry yoghurt is not a healthy snack for in between.

As the nutrition expert explains, according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, adults should consume a maximum of 50 to 60 grams of sugar per day on average, and children a maximum of 30 grams. With two yoghurt cups, this sugar recommendation for children would already have been reached. The reason for the recommendation: too much sugar in the diet can lead to obesity, diabetes, tooth decay and cardiovascular diseases.

According to Ludwig, there is a better variant: cut or puree fresh strawberries and mix with twice the amount of natural yoghurt. Also works with strawberry jam in winter.