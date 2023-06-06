José Mourinho: the big bad wolf

The first European final of the season has come to an end. Sevilla FC have won their seventh Europa League after an epic fight against the Gladiators Roma who will go down in history, both in terms of entertainment and arbitration. A calamitous performance from official Anthony Taylor which angered the big bad wolf of good Old continent : Jose Mourinho.

Like at the World Cup

Under the eyes of UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, aided by VAR, Anthony Taylor managed to lay down one of the worst refereeing performances of all time. Well helped by the decisions of the latter, the sevillistas celebrated an unfair success which will have had the merit of demonstrating that Mr. Taylor has nothing more to do on a lawn.

At such a level of competition, it is unacceptable to make so many mistakes against one and the same team. In addition to handing out yellow cards at all costs to the Romans, the native of Manchester refused to the 81e minute, a clear penalty, another, which would certainly have given the victory to the Wolves.

The whole world has seen this hand of Fernando which goes naturally towards the ball and touches it, except him, the English even specifying that it was stuck to the body. Cristane put her hands on her head: the lie was too big.

The match continued. Roma played 130 minutes and finally lost on penalties on a penalty from the Argentinian world champion Gonzalo Montiel, missed beforehand and removed at the request of Mr. You Know Who.

Special Com

In short, there is nothing. Mourinho lost, that’s all that matters. The Portuguese barely takes his medal, refuses to greet the leaders present on the podium mounted for the presentation of the trophy and goes to the stands.

Among his tifosis, he chooses a child and gives him his charm before going to wait for Mr. Taylor in the parking lot of the stadium to spit out his four truths. A recital of well-placed swear words against the Briton to send him off for good, in front of the cameras, so that everyone knows what he thinks of his tormentor. Failing to be defended, Mourinho defends himself: the story of his career.

He may be the best of all time, José Mourinho is not respected at his fair value. The video which sees the Portuguese attacking Taylor has been around the world, to annihilate the one where he congratulates his counterpart, winner, José Mendilibar. For what ? Because the goal is not to incense the Special One.

F*cking Disgrace

The Mourinho bashing in the media is a pitiful reality. Whenever a debate is organized on him, few or even absent are those who dare to think well of his work. Like Didier Roustan or Phillipe Doucet, he is assimilated either to a man so hatefulor to a caricature of himself.

Mourinho who attacks the referees in the bowels of the stadium long after the match.. it’s like his attitude when he goes to take his medal, long before the protocol, to finally throw it in the stands.. he is so detestable ..

pic.twitter.com/YVVgNBF4yb — DidierRoustan (@DidierRoustan) June 1, 2023

A melody of bricks taken up to perfection by the Ivorian journalist, columnist for the show Grande Team chain the 3Roger Stéphane, who will qualify the man with 26 titles gleaned from dangerous. According to him, who has only seen the summary of the match, the double European champion has no right to complain because his team was dominated in the game.

He looked at the statistics on ball possession and concluded that this technician who played two continental finals in two years, for a victory, did not deserve to win. Basically only the tacticians of the teams that practice Tiki Taka have the right to complain about the refereeing? A widespread mentality behind the microphones, when we know that some even accuse him of playing an outdated game… still relevant.

When you know what Mourinho has done for African football in general and Ivorian football in particular, this kind of outing is revolting. If protesting against injustice makes you a dangerous man, Didier Drogba is a dangerous man.

🔴 17 years ago to the day, Cameroon beat Ivory Coast (3-2) in Abidjan as part of the CAN / World Cup 2006 qualifiers.

A hat-trick from Achille Webo allowed the Lions to win.

Tito should never have been invited by Canal Plus to talk about the famous words he had said, similar in every way to those of Mourinho, after the C1 semi-final return which opposed his club Chelsea to Barcelona in 2009. « Fucking Disgrace »the Ivorian had then let go, without regretting it 14 years later…

If Mourinho had been Ivorian, Mr. Roger Stéphane would never have had such words about him. If it is Côte d’Ivoire, in the final of the African Cup, which suffers these abuses, he would have cried foul, as he did for almost a year, when he accused FIFA of having a problem with the FIF. Respect, respect, respect…

Romance

It’s easy to stand on a set and say: ” he should have “. Mourinho only has his results and his Mourinhistas as a defense. When he loses he is bad, when he wins he is even worse. No one takes into consideration his many exploits, his setbacks are triumphs.

The boss is Pep. In 2018, Guardiola verbally and almost physically attacked Anthony Taylor in the corridors of the DW Stadium in Wigan without creating an outcry. His visit to the Giallorossi ended in a doping case and it’s Mourinho who gives football a bad image…

Some have even compared the reaction of the corners to that of Djamel Belmadi after the last Algeria – Cameroon. Aberration!

Mourinho did not wait weeks after Sevilla – Roma to denounce a whistle that everyone knows is calamitous. Taylor sucks, Gassama just, cold, in an interview, without suffering any sanction, he never said: « I’m not saying kill him ». Hot, he reacted and gave the umbrella of European football a real reason to sanction him, which was not to be asked.

The Portuguese speaker has even been blamed for the insulting reactions that supporters of the wolf, dejected by this sickening favoritism, had when the member of the UEFA Elite Group went to the airport with his daughter to leave Budapest. The total… Another spiel sewn with white thread, which in Rome did not find takers, of course:

“You are only my Rome. Scammed, attacked, abandoned. After an evening in which all of Italian football was slapped in the face in a European final, there is no room for criticism from fans and Mourinho amid total institutional silence over what happened. in Budapest live worldwide. No one agrees with what umpire Taylor experienced at the airport, but the narrative has seen an exaggerated escalation of collective elation. Rome thus went from victim to executioner. But of what ? Mourinho is certainly not the first manager to have verbal contact with a referee, but he certainly has no responsibility for what can happen in other contexts”, recalled Mrs. Rosella Sensi, former president of the ASR, adding:

« Roma have been plagued with mistakes this year and the coach has often pointed them out. Mine in Rome also found himself in a similar situation and my father had to fight with all his might, as I am sure President Friedkin will do. The time has come to unite, to stand together so as not to lose the good that this company, this team and these fans have built in recent years”.

FC Barcelona coach, stuck in filth Negreira GateXavi, who once called a referee a “son of a bitch”, men of the media and the referees of England gave their support to Mr. Taylor, “forgetting” to pose the real problem of the arbitration, on the table since the last World Cup. Accompanied by technology, the men in black are getting worse and worse, but the problem is Mourinho. As MC Solaar would say:

“the most cowardly people throw stones and then they hide”.