West Ham v Fiorentina: Eden hosts EKL 2023 final

So far, both teams have won one major trophy on the international stage. However, it has been several decades. In the 1960/61 season, Fiorentina lifted the former Cup Winners’ Cup, and West Ham also triumphed in the same competition four years later. Who will go down in modern history?

2023 European Conference League Final

West Ham in EKL 2023

In the group stage, West Ham was the most successful overall this year, which includes two Czech players in its ranks. Vladimír Coufal can be seen in defense, Tomáš Souček figures as a midfielder. The English team did not drop a single point in Group B and advanced from first place, defeating the teams of Anderlecht, Silkeborg and FCSB.

West Ham’s opponent in the round of 16 was Cyprus’ Larnaca, which the Hammers clearly defeated 2:0 and 4:0. West Ham’s slight hesitation came in the first leg of the quarter-finals in a 1:1 draw with Gent, the second leg was already under the control of the Londoners thanks to a 4:1 victory. In the semi-finals, the English team managed to beat Dutch Alkmaar 2:1 and 1:0.

Fiorentina in EKL 2023

The journey of the second finalist was significantly more complicated and exciting. Fiorentina, whose ranks also include Czech footballer Antonín Barák, finished in second place in Group B behind Turkish Basaksehir. However, in the preliminary round of the playoffs, they defeated the dangerous Braga.

Fiorentitna managed the round of 16 against Sivassport without any major problems, Lech Poznaň was a considerably more difficult obstacle. In the end, the Italian team secured promotion to the top quartet already in the first match thanks to a 4:1 win. In Poland, "La Viola" lost 3:2.

Where to watch the EKL final?

