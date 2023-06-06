Home » Itaú in “preliminary negotiations” with Macro
Itaú in "preliminary negotiations" with Macro

Itaú in “preliminary negotiations” with Macro

Local banking is in full swing. In the last few hours, it began to circulate on the networks that Banco Macro is analyzing the possibility of buying Banco Itaú. Given the news, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA came out to clarify in a statement that Itaú Unibanco “is in preliminary negotiations with Banco Macro SA, based in Argentina, with the objective of transferring its operations in that country”.

As explained in the communication from ITAÚ, Banco Macro SA is one of the main private banks in Argentina and is listed on the Buenos Aires and New York stock exchanges. “It has a wide network of branches in the country and offers financial products and services throughout the Argentine territory, serving all segments, from individuals to large companies,” they detailed.

However, from ITAÚ they only admitted to being in preliminary talks, but not having signed any commitment so far.

“Itaú Unibanco also informs that, so far, it has not signed a binding document in relation to this possible operation and will immediately inform the market of any relevant information about this fact”.

For their part, Banco Macro also issued a similar statement in which they admit that the institution chaired by Jorge Brito “permanently analyzes different business possibilities.”

“In this context, we report that it is in talks with Banco Itau Unibanco about a potential operation. Likewise, it is reported that to date no binding act has been entered into in relation to this possibility. To the extent that the parties enter into an act that thus requires it, it will be informed to the markets”, they assured.

Developing…

