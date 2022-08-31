Home Health NASA released the ghost galaxy high-definition phase clearly showing the central light – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – International Situation
James Co., who has cooperated with various agencies including NASA and spent nearly 10 billion US dollars. The Webb Space Telescope launched last December, allowing scientists to learn more about the high-definition face of the universe. NASA and the European Space Agency released new high-definition photos of the ghost galaxy on Monday (29th), clearly revealing the center of the star cluster.

The James Webb Space Telescope launched in December to replace the Hubble Space Telescope, which was retired last year. NASA and the European Space Agency released multiple photos of the Phantom Galaxy on Monday.

The ghost galaxy in the constellation Pisces, also known as M74, is 32 million light-years away.

Since the Hubble telescope is good at insight into ultraviolet and visible light wavelengths, and the Webb telescope is good at analyzing infrared wavelengths, scientists combined the characteristics of the two telescopes to take comprehensive high-definition photos of ghost galaxies. The photo captured filaments of gas and dust around the galaxy, which for the first time clearly shows the star cluster at the center of the galaxy, allowing scientists to better understand the star formation process.

Responsible editor: Guo Liming

