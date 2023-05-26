Home » Nathalie Stüben on her alcohol addiction: “I didn’t live anymore, I just existed”
Health

Nathalie Stüben on her alcohol addiction: “I didn’t live anymore, I just existed”

by admin
Nathalie Stüben on her alcohol addiction: “I didn’t live anymore, I just existed”

25.05.2023, 17:34

13 Min.

Eckart von Hirschhausen talks to Nathalie Stüben about nights spent partying with blackouts, a knocked out tooth – and how she finally managed to overcome her addiction.

An interview by Eckart von Hirschhausen

At the beginning of the year, many of the “Dry January” was announced, they did not drink for the whole of January.
I do “Dry Life”: I haven’t drunk alcohol for six and a half years.

How was it before? You say in your book and in your podcast: You were addicted.
Yes, I was addicted to alcohol. My addiction looked like this: I never drank every day, and I never drank in the morning either. Drinking every day and already in the morning – that was the classic image I had of alcohol addicts at the time. But addiction can have many faces. Mine looked like the one in these photos here. For example, I was in my early 20s.

See also  Monkey pox, symptoms and how it is transmitted: what we need to know - breaking latest news

You may also like

the Government places the municipalities in a state...

Metro, train and bus timetables in Milan

Anxiety can endanger the heart: easy remedies that...

If you consciously recover, you will become a...

Schillaci, enhancing essential personnel for the future NHS...

Emilia Romagna, Giorgia Meloni: «Bonaccini commissioner? Find the...

Tina Turner, the pain in the last post:...

This is how we style the updo in...

CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CAUSES PROSTATE CANCER Tumors

Reimann: Outpatient care services are being devalued

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy