Companies – number of complaints against Swiss Post almost doubled

Companies – number of complaints against Swiss Post almost doubled

Bonn (German news agency) – The Federal Network Agency counted a total of 8,515 complaints against Swiss Post in the first quarter of this year. The Bonn supervisory authority informed the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions).

That is almost twice as many complaints as in the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2022, the Federal Network Agency received 4,466 complaints. A common reason for complaints: Lost or damaged letters and parcels. In the first quarter of this year there were 757 letter complaints for this reason.

97 percent were directed against Deutsche Post. 627 complaints were counted because of damaged or lost parcels, 79 percent of which concerned Deutsche Post. The company said on request that letters and parcels that arrived with a delay or were even lost were “individual cases that we generally do not communicate and quantify externally”. According to the company, around 48 million letters and around 6.2 million parcels are sorted and transported every working day.

Around 86 percent of all domestic letters and 78 percent of all parcels reached their recipients in Germany just one day after posting.

