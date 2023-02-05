I Carabinieri of the NAS of Rome and the financiers of the Provincial Headquarters of Rome – co-delegated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Velletri – executed a preventive seizure decree for the purpose of confiscating “by equivalent” real estate and money, for an amount of around 10 million euro, against 8 natural persons – including owners, administrators and medical managers – and a company to which a well-known diagnostic center affiliated with the ASL is attributable, operating in various regional realities, with headquarters in Grottaferrata and accredited at the Regional Health Service, under investigation for the crime of complicity in forgery and fraud.

The investigations, initiated by NAS in Rome in October 2017, originate from a series of checks conducted in collaboration with ASL personnel in private health facilities and have developed through numerous inspections, observation services and activities of a technical nature, as well as targeted asset checks carried out jointly with the Guardia di Finanza of Frascati, which led to the seizure of huge health records (over 7,000 medical records).

The investigations showed that, from 2012 to 2019, the suspects had falsely attested on the medical records of the numerous patients discharged from the monitored health facility, the successful provision of oncological and urological services never performed, obtaining undue reimbursements from the Lazio Region.

Il mode of operation described above has made it possible to achieve, over the years, huge undue reimbursements and payments by the Lazio Region as higher sums were unduly collected, by way of public reimbursement from the National Health Service, instead of those corrected on the basis of the services actually yields, thus obtaining an undue profit.

In this context, the proceeding AG involved the Guardia di Finanza of Frascati in order to proceed with the exact quantification of the sums, with the identification of all the financial positions of interest – attributable to the subjects affected by the provision – and with the execution of all the evidence necessary to identify the real estate properties which, therefore, have been valued according to the “OMI” indices.

The elements collected by the military allowed the Public Prosecutor to obtain from the GIP at the Court of Velletri the issue of the precautionary measure against the 9 suspects, for an amount equal to the profit from the crime.

The provision was issued on the basis of the probative acquisitions and, pending the definitive judgment, the presumption of not guilty of the suspects is valid.