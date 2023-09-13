Natural ointment, grandma’s powerful remedy that fights skin irritations (including psoriasis and eczema)!

Without a doubt, theplantain ointment is configured as a natural remedy of extraordinary effectiveness. A real elixir handed down from generation to generation, a secret jealously guarded by our grandmothers. On hot days July and August, this precious medicinal herb grows lush in the meadows and fields throughout Italy, giving its unmistakable presence. However, it is essential to collect it in uncontaminated places to fully guarantee its benefits.

The grandmothers and mothers of past generations have always made extensive use of this wonderful plant for soothe skin redness and appease them annoying insect bites. Thanks to his anti-inflammatory properties, the application of this ointment on the affected areas brings immediate relief and a pleasant sensation of freshness. A lightweight massage with circular movements is enough to enjoy its benefits. Let’s see together how to prepare it!

Plantain ointment, grandma’s powerful remedy that fights skin irritations: this is how it is prepared!

This ointment proves to be a authentic jewel for the health and beauty of the skin of the whole family. Also suitable for the little ones thanks to its natural composition, free from harmful chemicals.

To prepare this amazing ointment, it is necessary prepare the plantain oil in advance, an operation that requires at least two weeks of patience. Here’s how to proceed to obtain this wonderful product.

Here is the list of items needed to create this ancient recipe:

60 milliliters of Plantain Oleolite 20 grams of Beeswax (in the form of tablets or flakes) Containers suitable for storing the ointment (if they are made of glass, it is important to sterilize them) Scented essences (this part is optional)

Let’s start the process gently melting the beeswax using the method in water bath. We place the wax in a small saucepan and place the saucepan inside a larger pot, which we fill with sufficient water. We turn on the stove and wait for the wax melts completely.

Once you reach this point, turn off the heat and mix immediately the wax melted with theplantain oleolite. Mix carefully, ignoring any lumps that may form due to the temperature difference. Don’t worry, there lump formation it is normal at this stage. Let’s continue mix quickly with a teaspoon and the lumps will disappear.

Plantain ointment, final stages of preparation as per grandmother’s ancient recipe

Now it’s time to add the essential oil to give perfume to the ointment e enhance its properties. We can choose between various essential oils, such as lavender essential oil for a soothing and relaxing effecto l’tea tree essential oil for his antifungal and antibacterial propertiesor any other essential oil we prefer.

We transfer the immediately obtained compound in the chosen containers e let it rest for at least an hour so that it solidifies completely. In the meantime, let’s prepare a label with the list of ingredients and the preparation date. We glue the label on the containers and let’s close them hermetically.

The ointment is now ready to be used. It can be applied immediately for soothe insect bites, relieve irritation and itching, as well as accelerate the healing process of wounds and cuts.

Before using any natural remedy, it is always advisable to consult your doctor. For further details about the remedy, you can follow the site Bread and Mortadella e click here!

For the preparation of plantain ointment you can see the video of the remedy below and follow the youtube channel!

