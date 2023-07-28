Natural Remedies to Reduce Ankle and Foot Swelling: Sage and Rosemary Baths and More

Title: Natural Remedies to Relieve Swelling in Ankle and Feet: Research Finds Effective Solutions

Subtitle: German study identifies common causes and offers homemade remedies to reduce discomfort

Swollen feet and ankles are a common condition that can be caused by a variety of factors, according to research conducted by the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care in Cologne, Germany. Poor circulation, liver or cardiovascular problems are among the contributing causes. Fortunately, the study also highlights several natural remedies that can help reduce swelling and ease discomfort, providing relief to those affected.

The research found that ankle and foot swelling, medically known as edema, can often be alleviated without resorting to pharmaceutical interventions. Some simple home remedies can make a significant difference in treating edema. These remedies include wearing support stockings, reducing salt intake, and lying down with elevated legs. However, if the swelling does not improve, it is crucial to seek medical attention to identify any underlying health issues.

Edema occurs when excessive fluid is retained in the tissues, leading to swelling. Apart from poor circulation and liver or cardiovascular problems, foot and ankle swelling can also be caused by injuries, pregnancy, lifestyle factors, side effects of medications, alcohol use, hot weather, infections, and various health problems such as venous insufficiency, blood clots, lymphedema, heart disease, kidney disease, and liver disease.

For those experiencing swollen feet due to medication intake, consulting with a doctor is essential to consider adjusting the dosage or switching to a different medication. Similarly, individuals who notice recurrent swelling after alcohol consumption should seek medical attention to rule out underlying heart, liver, or kidney problems, as advised by the trusted Healthline portal.

While natural remedies can provide relief, it is important to note that they should be used in conjunction with professional medical advice. A proper diagnosis and suitable treatment plan are crucial to address any underlying health concerns effectively.

To relieve swelling, the Mejor con Salud portal suggests two natural remedies: the sage and rosemary bath, as well as the mint bath. These remedies have been found to effectively reduce pain and swelling in the feet, especially after prolonged periods of standing. Sage and rosemary are known for their anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antibacterial properties. Additionally, rosemary acts as an antioxidant, offering additional health benefits. The mint bath, on the other hand, involves soaking your feet in warm water with fresh mint leaves for approximately 15 minutes to enjoy its anti-inflammatory effects.

Both remedies are easy to prepare at home and do not require complicated ingredients. Furthermore, they do not entail the risks associated with chemical products or medications. However, it is vital to keep in mind that persistent swelling or the presence of other concerning symptoms warrants a visit to a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

In conclusion, ankle and foot swelling can be effectively managed with natural remedies while seeking professional medical advice for a comprehensive treatment plan. By following these recommendations, individuals can find relief from discomfort and address the underlying causes of the swelling, ensuring better overall health and well-being.

