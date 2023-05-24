natural remedy for the skin

Like other various plants, defined as medicinal for their use in medicines, food or cosmetics, chamomile also has its important effects. In fact, in addition to being used as an infusion with its calming ‘powers’, it can be used as a natural remedy for skin care.





It is important to know that each plant it has its own history, its own characteristics and its own classification. For this reason each of them is divided into species, genera and families. And precisely because of their properties, some plants have been used, since ancient times, for various purposes. Knowing this utility can be important to find natural resources capable of making well being. Entering this field, therefore, the defined plants can be found medicinalor of which part of their composition can be used (flowers, branches, leaves, bark…) for uses that can go from pharmacologyat the Kitchen and get to cosmetics. In this context, we will observe with due interest the effects of chamomile. A delicate flower with truly surprising ‘powers’ also for skin care skin.

The benefits of chamomile

In addition to its use as infusionwith proven relaxing and anti-inflammatory effects, chamomile can be used for skin care, especially if flushed. In this case the plant can always be used in the form of an infusion, or as oleolito of chamomile or still like essential oil. Also useful for treating redness on the skin of children and infants (therefore very delicate), they can be prepared tonic home-made against i blushes. In this way the skin will be able to benefit from all the effects of this plant. First, chamomile can be used as compress and therefore, after preparing the infusion, just immerse a cotton ball or gauze in it and then place the compress on the reddened skin area to immediately feel relief. In the case of children, the infusion can also be added to thewater of the baby bath.

Alternatively, chamomile can also be used to create a very useful do-it-yourself tonic. In this case, a very simple operation to put into practice, it will be enough to prepare an herbal tea to which thehydrolato of chamomile. After mixing the two substances together, they will be transferred into a container and at this point a third ingredient will be added (only by choice). In fact, a few drops of can be added to the tonic essential oilrecommended tea tree for its effect antiseptic. This particular tonic is ideal if applied as the last phase of daily skin care. Effective solution to combat i blushes and the couperosebut also to rebalance the presence of in the skin blemishes such as blackheads or pimples.

Another method to take advantage of the benefits offered by chamomile can be to create a face mask. In this case, you can add 3 spoonfuls of chamomile and hydrolate White clay. Once everything is mixed, it will be enough to apply the mask on the face. When the clay starts to dry out it’s important to rinse everything well. Pat dry and finally apply the chamomile tonic home-made. With this procedure it will be possible to obtain benefits for the cure of acne, sebum excess and miscellaneous impurity.