Navigating the Heat: Tailored Advice for Hypertensive and Heart Disease Patients in Record High Temperatures

Hot Record: Italians Face Torrid and Muggy Wave

Milan, 17 July 2023 – Italians are currently experiencing a torrid and muggy wave of heat that is significantly above the norm. With exceptional temperatures that are putting a strain on the body, it is essential to implement a series of good habits to protect health, especially for the most fragile individuals. This includes a very vast audience of subjects with hypertension and heart disease who must pay extra attention during these hot days by adopting virtuous practices.

To understand how the extreme heat impacts this particular population, we spoke with Professor Giuseppe Musumeci, Head of Cardiology at Mauriziano Hospital in Turin, who offered some tailored advice on what to eat and the precautions to take. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Health (ISS), 31% of the population in Italy suffers from hypertension alone.

When asked about the effects of record heat on people with hypertension and heart disease, Professor Musumeci explained, “Heat causes vasodilation in all individuals. If we are not adequately hydrated, it can lead to blood volume depletion. This combination results in a reduction in blood pressure. Hypertensive individuals should therefore monitor their blood pressure carefully. Often, extreme heat can lead to episodes of hypotension, and in these cases, it is advisable to adjust the dosage of medications under the guidance of a doctor. For hypertensive patients taking vasodilators or diuretics, it is crucial to reduce the medication dosage to avoid a hypotensive crisis. Patients taking diuretics face even more challenges in managing their medication during extreme heat without becoming dehydrated. I recommend finding a balance in therapy with your doctor or cardiologist. While low blood pressure itself is not dangerous, it can lead to fainting and potential head trauma. If you experience asthenia, dizziness, or difficulty standing up, it is advisable to lie down and recover as best as possible.”

When questioned about a critical threshold of heat that could trigger severe consequences, Professor Musumeci explained, “Temperatures reaching 48 degrees Celsius can cause a series of cascading damages to the body, leading to heatstroke. These extreme conditions can be lethal and shock all the organs, creating a condition incompatible with life. However, we must remember that such temperatures and prolonged exposure to them are not very common.”

Providing practical advice for these individuals, Professor Musumeci stated, “The classic precautions should be followed, such as avoiding exposure during the hottest hours, staying hydrated, monitoring blood pressure, and if necessary, lying down. It is essential to coordinate medication adjustments with your doctor.”

When discussing the role of nutrition during this period, Professor Musumeci recommended a diet that increases hydration. He stated, “It is important to consume fruits, not only for their sugar content but also for their liquid content. Watermelons and melons are excellent options. Fruits rich in potassium, such as bananas and those with electrolytes, are also beneficial.”

In terms of foods to avoid during these scorching days, Professor Musumeci emphasized, “Alcohol should be avoided as it acts as a vasodilator. Additionally, it is advisable to limit the consumption of red meat and sausages.”

With Professor Musumeci’s expert advice, individuals with hypertension and heart disease can now take necessary precautions to protect their health during this hot wave in Italy.

