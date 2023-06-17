Home » Nerve transfer, a 2-year-old towards leg recovery
Health

Nerve transfer, a 2-year-old towards leg recovery

by admin
-afp

A delicate intervention by nerve transfer was performed on a child less than two years old. It was a pioneering operation that had the aim of restoring the function of a paralyzed leg. The procedure, which involves techniques for repositioning healthy nerves so that they can transmit impulses to the injured parts, was practiced at theRegina Margherita Children’s Hospital in Turin. Città della Salute observes that this is the first intervention of its kind in Europe. The little boy was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis about eight months ago.

See also  Covid: towards the reduction of the quarantine from 7 to 5 days - Health

You may also like

You can do that with clematis wilt!

Nerve transfer, 2-year-old towards leg recovery – Medicine

Invitation to the event rethinking prevention, June 21,...

Mosquitoes, attention to Skeeter’s syndrome: what it is,...

Chocolate on a diet: eat it this way...

FFP masks from Berlin: wearing comfort with high...

Rebellin, arrested the truck driver who ran over...

LIVE Italy-Netherlands 3-2, Women’s Volleyball Nations League LIVE:...

Depression in adolescents is more frequent than one...

Siena University, honorary degree to the scientist Rino...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy