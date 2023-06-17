Nerve transfer, a 2-year-old towards leg recovery



-afp

A delicate intervention by nerve transfer was performed on a child less than two years old. It was a pioneering operation that had the aim of restoring the function of a paralyzed leg. The procedure, which involves techniques for repositioning healthy nerves so that they can transmit impulses to the injured parts, was practiced at theRegina Margherita Children’s Hospital in Turin. Città della Salute observes that this is the first intervention of its kind in Europe. The little boy was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis about eight months ago.