Wood Architecture Prize 2024 by Klimahouse

After last year’s debut, with over 70 applications received by the jury, returns – in its second edition – the Wood Architecture Prizethe only and prestigious national acknowledgment entirely dedicated to wooden architecture built in Italy, with the aim of promoting knowledge of it in its various possible interpretations.

Turin, presentation event of Wood Architecture Prize 2024

Designed by Bolzano Fair in the context of Klimahousethe international market leader in the renovation and efficiency building sector in Italy, the award, presented last June 8 during an event hosted in Turin inside the Castello del Valentino, will give visibility to three virtuous projects – built in Italy starting from 2020 – who have been able to celebrate the architectural and sustainable value of wood through alternative solutions to traditional construction techniques.

“The ambition of the Wood Architecture Prize – indeed he explains Arch. Manuel Benedikternew president of the jury – is to offer a stage for innovative solutions which, through various forms of architectural expression, can elevate wood as a pivot around which to develop the design idea. My wish – goes on – is to be able to know, discuss and reward projects that bring concrete solutions to the growing problems associated with climate change and sustainability in the building industry. This research, combined with the desire to revitalize local supply chains, could trigger a virtuous process for the rediscovery of workers and skills linked to the territory”.

The winning and mentioned projects will be announced during Klimahouse 2024, which will take place in Bolzano from 31 January to 3 February 2024 and will be enhanced with a national itinerant photographic exhibition, the authors of the awarded works will participate as speakers in the event “Waiting for Wood Architecture Prize 2025” and other events organized or attended by Fiera Bolzano, synergic with the world of wood both nationally and abroad.

The Award is honored by scientific partnership between the Turin Polytechnic and the Iuav University of Venice. professionarchitetto.it is media partner of the initiative together with Structure Wood and the professional network Partner24ORE of the 24 ORE Group

Come partecipare al Wood Architecture Prize 2024

Works relating to new buildings, redevelopments and/or expansions, elevations of existing buildings, experimental architectures, designed and built on the national territory, with particular attention paid to design durability and combined use with other sustainable materials, will be able to participate in the 2024 edition .

The categories are three:

PRIVATE ARCHITECTURE : works intended for private use with any functional connotation (residential construction, tertiary sector, hotels, etc.);

: works intended for private use with any functional connotation (residential construction, tertiary sector, hotels, etc.); PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE : works intended for collective/public use with any functional connotation of service (school buildings, libraries, offices and public service locations, etc.)

: works intended for collective/public use with any functional connotation of service (school buildings, libraries, offices and public service locations, etc.) TEMPORARY ARCHITECTURE: works intended for temporary use

Among the works participating in the competition, the finalist projects for each category will be selected and subsequently subjected to a further selection to identify the three winning projects.

The Jury will be able to award special mentions to the finalist projects and a special mention – across the three categories – which will be awarded to a work attributable to a designer under 35.

Who can participate

The prize is reserved for all architectural projects, constructions and engineering works in wood on the national territory starting from 2020.

Applications are accepted from:

architects, civil and environmental engineers and landscape architects enrolled in Italian professional associations;

professionals from other countries who have carried out projects on the Italian national territory;

clients: public administrations, public and private clients.

How to register and documents to submit

It will be possible to submit your application – from 20 July to 15 November 2023 – only in online mode through the website of fair bolzano

Participants must submit the following documentation:

participant data

technical / illustrative report (max 3200 characters) containing the founding principles of the project and the salient points of the use of wood.

Participants are invited to make explicit the strengths of the project in terms of innovation and/or sustainability (technical, economic, environmental, socio-cultural, etc.)

Participants are invited to make explicit the strengths of the project in terms of innovation and/or sustainability (technical, economic, environmental, socio-cultural, etc.) photographic documentation | max 15 images to tell the complete work.

If deemed important, for the purposes of understanding the project, images taken during the construction phase may also be sent.

If deemed important, for the purposes of understanding the project, images taken during the construction phase may also be sent. graphic works | max 20 – A3/A4 format: planimetry, plans, sections and significant elevations as well as details and design schemes that overall help explain the fundamentals of the architectural project and the technical/construction approach

Jury

Arch. Manuel Benedikter | Benedikter Architekt – President of the jury

| Arch. Sandy Attia | MoDusArchitects

| Prof. Guido Callegari | Turin Polytechnic

| Arch. Mauro Friar | MFA architects

| Prof. Roberto Gargiani | EPFL – Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne

| Luke Gibello | The Journal of Architecture

| Prof. Paul Simeon | Turin Polytechnic

award

The winning and mentioned projects will be the subject of a photo shoot by the photographic studio of Barbara Corsicaofficial photographer of the Award and a series of actions are foreseen:

itinerant photographic exhibition, with various stages nationwide

participation of the authors of the awarded works as speakers at the event “Waiting for Wood Architecture Prize 2025”

participation of one or more authors of the awarded works as speakers at events organized or participated in by Fiera Bolzano, synergic with the world of wood both nationally and abroad

publication of the awarded projects in magazines and communication tools of Klimahouse and Fiera Bolzano (web and social channels) and media partners (magazines, web and social networks)

for the winner of the Under 35 mention, photographic reportage of the work by the Barbara Corsico photography studio

