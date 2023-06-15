Home » Netherlands ko, now Italy or Spain
Netherlands ko, now Italy or Spain

Netherlands ko, now Italy or Spain

The editorial staff Wednesday 14 June 2023, 11.25pm

Show at The tub where the Croatia beat theWhen landlady in extra time for 4-2 and flies to the final Nations League where he will meet the winner of the other semifinal between Italia e Spain. Big star of the evening Luke Modric who, at almost 38 years of age, dominates in midfield, also scoring the penalty in the 4-2 final. The move that decided the match was to Dalic who put Bruno in the field Petkovicex of Bologna and Verona, author of the 3-2 goal before obtaining the final penalty scored by the Real Madrid playmaker.

Holland-Croatia, the record

Few occasions in the first half of the game, the balance between the two national teams is evident. They try first Kramaric and then Buyers but the race is unlocked by a cue from Grind who in the 34th minute makes the most of an assist by Wieffer and places the ball behind the Livakovic. In the second half it’s a whole other story Croatia: the draw comes from the spot with Kramaric that displaces Bijlow. The goal of the Croatian advantage is signed by the Atalantino Pasalic that turns in the net a cross of Ivanusec but a flicker of Lang with 30 seconds to go he takes the two national teams to extra time where the right-footed Petkovic and a penalty of Modric drag Croatia to the final against the winner of the match between Italia e Spain.

