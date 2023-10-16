New Budget Law in Italy: Non-EU Citizens to Pay for National Health Service Registration

Italian Government Introduces Contribution for Non-EU Citizens Registering for National Health Service

In a recent development, the Italian government has announced that non-European Union (EU) citizens residing in Italy will now have the option to register for the National Health Service (NHS) by paying a contribution of €2,000 per year. This measure, included in the Budget law proposed by the cabinet, aims to provide foreign residents with the opportunity to avail themselves of healthcare services in Italy.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that this contribution will be applicable to foreign residents who are citizens of countries outside the EU. It is not mandatory for non-EU foreigners who are already compulsorily registered with the NHS, such as those living in Italy with regular work activities or waiting for a residence permit. The contribution requirement also does not apply to unaccompanied foreign minors.

The ministry further explained that the contribution amount will be reduced for foreigners holding a residence permit for study purposes or those who are placed on an equal footing. Currently, the National Health Service is completely free for all foreigners who are regular residents in Italy. Tourists and residents in Italy for study or work purposes are already able to access urgent healthcare services, subject to relevant regional fees.

The increase in the contribution, which updates a 1998 regulation, primarily affects foreigners who regularly reside in Italy for a period exceeding three months but are not entitled to compulsory registration. These individuals will be required to insure themselves against the risk of illness, accident, and maternity either through private insurance or by voluntarily registering with the NHS and paying an annual flat-rate contribution.

The contribution rates for residents with residence permits for study purposes and those placed with au pairs have significantly increased. For the former, the contribution will be raised from €149 to €700 (+470%), while for the latter, it will go from €219 to €1,200 (+547%).

Following the announcement, opposition parties, the CGIL labor union, and the medical association expressed their concerns. They argued that Article 32 of the Italian Constitution guarantees free healthcare for individuals, particularly those who are economically disadvantaged. They emphasized that if non-EU foreigners are financially struggling, they should receive free medical assistance, as the right to health should be guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

While some have voiced objections to the contribution for non-EU citizens, the government maintains that it is a necessary measure to ensure the sustainability of the healthcare system amidst increasing demands. The contribution system is intended to provide flexibility for foreigners residing in Italy while also addressing the economic implications on the NHS.

As discussions continue, the Italian government faces the challenge of striking a balance between ensuring equitable access to healthcare and managing the financial burdens. The final implementation details of the contribution system for non-EU citizens registering for the NHS are yet to be fully determined.

Share this: Facebook

X

