NEW Characters Announced for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

Is it just us or does Disneyland get all the really good character meet and greet opportunities?

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

That’s especially true when it comes to Star Wars characters. Right now, guests have an opportunity to meet Ahsoka in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Well, now, two more characters from that show are putting in an appearance in Batuu.

For a limited time, guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland will have the opportunity to see Hera Syndulla, as well as her sarcastic robot, Chopper. Disney recently made the announcement on social media, “Calling General Syndulla, welcome to Black Spire Outpost.”

@disneyparks “Calling General Syndulla, welcome to Black Spire Outpost.”🫡 #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #StarWars #StarWarsGalaxysEdge #GalaxysEdge #HeraSydulla #Chopper #Ahsoka ♬ original sound – Disney Parks

Hera and Chopper will be available as of September 8th, to see guests in the parks. Disney did point out that this is only for a limited time, so if you want to see those characters, you’ll need to get to the park quickly. You can also still meet Ahsoka Tano, too. How fun!

©Disney

For now, there’s no word on whether these characters will make the trek out to the East Coast and visit guests in Disney World. However, you can still catch the Mandalorian and Grogu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge there.

The Mandalorian

We’ll keep an eye out for character appearances and news in Disney Parks, so be sure to check back with AllEars again soon.

Here’s How Early Theme Park Entry Is CHANGING at Disneyland

Will you be visiting Disneyland soon? Let us know in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

