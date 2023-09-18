New corona vaccines available from today – who should get vaccinated

The adapted vaccination preparations have been available in practices and pharmacies since this Monday. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of around 14 million doses of the adapted Biontech preparation, which is adapted to the Omicron subline XBB.1.5, will be available for the 2023/24 vaccination season.

There is also the adapted preparation from the US manufacturer Moderna, which was only approved for Europe on Friday, as well as an adapted vaccine from the manufacturer Novavax.

Stiko and experts advise who should get vaccinated now

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) only recommends booster vaccinations to certain groups. This includes people aged 60 and over, people with certain previous illnesses aged six months and over, nursing and health workers and relatives of high-risk patients. As a rule, at least twelve months should have passed since the last vaccination or infection.

This is no longer recommended for healthy adults under 60 and pregnant women. Stiko no longer recommends basic immunization and boosters for healthy infants, children and adolescents.

Experts also recommend this Stiko recommendation, including the virologist Hendrik Streeck and the epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs, both of whom recently spoke to FOCUS online.

Over the course of the winter it will become clear “whether other groups should also be vaccinated”

Epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb warned of an increase in the number of infections. The number of patients is currently increasing and immunity in Germany is declining, said the head of the prevention and evaluation department at the Leibniz Institute for Prevention Research to the editorial network Germany (Monday).

“A vaccination with a vaccine adapted to current variants, ideally together with this year’s flu vaccine, makes sense,” he emphasized. He also advocates the Stiko recommendation. Over the course of the winter it will become clear “whether other groups should also be vaccinated”.

What can each individual do to protect themselves and others?

In addition to vaccination protection in accordance with the Stiko recommendation, the RKI advises: in the event of an acute respiratory infection, stay at home for three to five days, reduce contacts as much as possible, cough and sneeze into the crook of your arm and wash your hands regularly. Caution is particularly advised when meeting and interacting with people at risk. If in doubt, it is better to avoid meetings.

