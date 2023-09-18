Obituaries for today, Monday, September 18, 2023

NELIDA NORMA VENTELAO DE BARRIENTOS

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 69. Her husband: Jonathan Barrientos. Her children: Alejandra, Gustavo, Martin, Veronica and Norma. Her mother: Petrona Chagumil. Her political children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother and other relatives announce her death and that his remains were laid to rest in room “C” of Villegas 1045 and will be buried today at 10 in the Parque Las Fuentes Cemetery. SERVICE: COMPANY DINIELLO

Juan Fabian Riquelme

Love, three years ago today since your unfair departure because you were the perfect father and husband, an incredible human being, to tell you that your absence hurts and hurts a lot, we miss you too much, it is too difficult to live without you, I love you with my life, we love you, your daughter, your wife, Lauti , Rodri, M Paz, Facu and Antonia love you all your life Forget you Never forget my Love. Your departure on 09-18-2020 where our life changed forever I love you…

RODOLFO ARMANDO CERUTTI

He died in Gral. Roca at the age of 83. His children: Paola, Lorena, Leonel and Rodolfo. His in-laws, grandchildren and other relatives announce his death and that his remains buried in room “A” of the Parque Las Fuentes Cemetery, Evita and Ruta 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be buried after a religious service in the chapel. SERVICE: COMPANY DINIELLO

ROSALIA DEL CARMEN REYES GONZALEZ de PINTO

He died in Villa Regina at the age of 75. Her husband Nibaldo; her children, Luis, Daniel, Carmen, Mónica, Aldo and Angela; In-law children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives report that her remains, buried in Room 3 of Remedios de Escalada 85, were buried yesterday in the necropolis of that city. COMPANY SERVICE DEFLORIAN SA

Dario Daniel Flamini

Dario Daniel Flamini’s family participates in the death and informs us that we will watch over his remains from 5:00 p.m. on September 16 and will accompany him to the cemetery on the 17th at 11:00 a.m.

CARLOS SECOND ARANDA

He died in Cervantes at the age of 54. His mother Felicinda San Martin, his father Carlos Aranda, his brothers, brothers-in-law, nephews, and other relatives participate in his death, reporting that his remains, buried in Room B of Belgrano 678, were buried yesterday. in the local necropolis. ART prevention. Company Service CUETO AND CIA Social Services. CREMATIONS-TRANSFERS-BURIALS.





