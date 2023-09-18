The center criticizes the publication of pictures of children who were victims of the earthquake

The National Center against Violence and Child Abuse offered its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the earthquake tragedy that struck Marrakesh and the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua and Taroudant, noting the efforts of the public and local authorities to manage the crisis and the great solidarity of all citizens, both male and female, with the residents of the affected areas.

The Center also recorded, in a report, a number of acts that violate the law, such as publishing media content on social media, pictures and videos showing children who were victims of the earthquake for innocent interests and without a license, which affects their dignity and private life and affects their psychology.

He also monitored attempts to sexually exploit and deceive underage girls, calling on public, local and judicial authorities to intervene immediately to prevent the publication of pictures of children on social media platforms, and to open a judicial investigation into all published content that affects the private lives of earthquake victims, especially children.

He called for providing protection against sexual exploitation or deceit of children, with judicial prosecution being initiated against anyone who attempts or commits this.

