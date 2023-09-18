Home » The center criticizes the publication of pictures of children who were victims of the earthquake
News

The center criticizes the publication of pictures of children who were victims of the earthquake

by admin
The center criticizes the publication of pictures of children who were victims of the earthquake

The National Center against Violence and Child Abuse offered its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the earthquake tragedy that struck Marrakesh and the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua and Taroudant, noting the efforts of the public and local authorities to manage the crisis and the great solidarity of all citizens, both male and female, with the residents of the affected areas.

The Center also recorded, in a report, a number of acts that violate the law, such as publishing media content on social media, pictures and videos showing children who were victims of the earthquake for innocent interests and without a license, which affects their dignity and private life and affects their psychology.

He also monitored attempts to sexually exploit and deceive underage girls, calling on public, local and judicial authorities to intervene immediately to prevent the publication of pictures of children on social media platforms, and to open a judicial investigation into all published content that affects the private lives of earthquake victims, especially children.

He called for providing protection against sexual exploitation or deceit of children, with judicial prosecution being initiated against anyone who attempts or commits this.

See also  Heavy rain + strong wind!From heavy rain to heavy rain along the coast of Fujian, gusts can reach 8 to 9 | heavy rain | Ningde city | heavy rain_sina news

You may also like

El Ratón Faces Justice: Ovidio Guzmán’s Trial in...

Campaign: let’s focus on the proposals

2023 Hunan Cultural Tourism Industry Investment and Financing...

Accident in Riva del Garda, an 81-year-old tourist...

A positive draw decides the matches of Al-Mas...

Threatening Narcomessage Found in Nuevo León, Allegedly Linked...

Evolution and Trends in Payroll Software: Preparing Colombian...

Promoting Jilin’s Scientific and Technological Innovation to Foster...

Football: Ranieri ‘I don’t like the draw, but...

Morocco earthquake: deep sadness as great as the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy