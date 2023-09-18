El Ratón Faces Justice: Ovidio Guzmán’s Trial in Chicago with Lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman

“El Ratón” Faces Hearing in Chicago with Controversial Lawyer

Ovidio Guzmán, also known as “El Ratón,” has been extradited to the United States and is set to face a hearing in Chicago. The son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Ovidio’s arrival in the neighboring country to the north went largely unnoticed by Mexican authorities, with US officials being the ones to report the events. It has been confirmed that his lawyer for the upcoming trial is Jeffrey Lichtman, who famously defended his father and stepmother, Emma Coronel.

Lichtman gained recognition during the “trial of the century” when he defended El Chapo Guzmán. He argued that his client was not the real leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, but rather Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. During the trial, Lichtman made explosive allegations, accusing former Mexican presidents Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto of accepting bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel during their respective administrations.

Despite Lichtman’s defense strategies, El Chapo Guzmán was ultimately sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in the United States. Lichtman also represented Emma Coronel, El Chapo’s wife, who recently obtained parole after her arrest in February 2021. In an interview, Lichtman asserted that it was unrealistic for Coronel to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Coronel’s conditional release came with certain conditions, including her guilty plea for involvement in the Sinaloa Cartel and a reduced sentence due to good behavior. Her US citizenship allowed her to enter a program that allowed her to leave prison during the day and return at night.

Now, as El Ratón faces justice, it seems he has chosen Lichtman as his defender. He may opt to go to trial to prove his innocence in the various charges he is facing or cooperate with authorities for a possible sentence reduction. Lichtman’s firm claims to have extensive experience in handling difficult cases involving drug trafficking in the US.

However, El Ratón’s situation is dire, as he faces numerous serious charges, including crimes against public health, firearms possession, drug trafficking, incitement to crime, bribery, murder, and kidnapping, as well as violent crimes against law enforcement.

The hearing in Chicago will shed more light on the case, and the controversial lawyer’s involvement adds another layer of intrigue to the high-profile trial. The outcome of the proceedings will likely have significant implications for the Guzmán family, as well as for the broader issue of drug trafficking in Mexico and the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

