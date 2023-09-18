Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Landslide in Northwest Congo: Death Toll Expected to Rise

Torrential Rains Trigger Landslide in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Leaving 17 Dead

Torrential rains in the northwest region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have resulted in a tragic landslide that claimed the lives of at least 17 people overnight. Rescue operations are currently underway, with authorities warning that the death toll may rise as search teams sift through the rubble beneath the collapsed homes.

The disaster struck the town of Lisal in the Mongala province along the Congo River. According to Matthieu Mole, the president of civil society organization Forces Vives, the victims were residing in houses built at the base of a mountain. Several houses were buried under the landslide caused by the torrential rain.

Speaking about the incident, Mole stated, “The number of victims is still uncertain as there are still bodies trapped beneath the debris. The torrential rain caused extensive damage, including the tragic landslide.”

Governor Cesar Limbaya Mbangisa has called for the assistance of heavy machinery to aid in clearing debris and rescuing any possible survivors. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and declared three days of mourning throughout the province.

As rescue efforts continue in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities and rescue workers remain committed to locating survivors and providing support to the affected families.