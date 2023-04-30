Nikola Mirotic How Real will wash their hands of the fight with Partizan | Sport

The experienced wing center was appalled by the events on the field at the end of the match between Partizan and Real Madrid in the second match of the Top 8 phase of the Euroleague.

Nikola Mirotic first announced himself and said that he would Kevin Panter was supposed to play in the Final Four of the Euroleague if Partizan qualified after the third match of the quarter-final series in Kaunas, and now he spoke about the fight itself that happened in the match between the black and whites and the “royal club”.

He nailed everything Sergio Ljulj, then they are Gershon Jabusele and Gabriel Dec attacked the players of Partizan, and speaking for the Catalan radio “RAC 1”, the Spanish wing center pointed out that basketball does not deserve such a scene.

“I don’t want to comment on the disaster that others have made. Let them think about how they wash their hands and face of what happened. Obviously basketball doesn’t deserve these things, let alone basketball at that level“, Mirotic said.

Mirotic also played with Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Euroleague, and he led the Catalan team to two victories over Žalgiris and brought them one step away from being among the top four teams in Europe. As for Partizan, the black and whites are also leading 2:0, but they are in an even better position because they are only now coming to Belgrade and on Tuesday, so possibly on Thursday they will have the opportunity to confirm their trip to F4 in the matches with Real in the “Arena”. . However, injuries to Dante Exum, as well as suspensions for Kevin Panter (two games) and Matias Lessor (one game) are a problem.