Football Bundesliga: Bayern vs. Hertha BSC – live ticker – 30th matchday – 2022/2023

15:10 Despite the injury worries, Hertha is also under pressure at Bayern as an underdog. The Berliners travel to Munich as the staggering bottom of the table and, according to the results of yesterday’s competition, are the big losers of the match day even before the kick-off. The facts are hard: Hertha is already six points behind the relegation place and actually needs a win in Munich to continue to seriously believe in a rescue.

15:04 The rotation is even greater for the guests from the capital, who arrive with serious injury concerns. Coach Pál Dárdai changes a total of six times and today plays with an almost completely new defense: Kenny, Uremovic and Rogel are Plattenhardt’s new teammates in the back four. In addition, Boëtius is now rotating into midfield, as is Niederlechner, who plays in a double lead with Ngankam.

14:47 In terms of personnel, Tuchel decides to make four changes after the 1: 3 in Mainz: Pavard, Mazraoui, Coman and Gnabry are new, while Müller is only on the bench. Davies and Upamecano are absent through injury.

14:45 After Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum, the close championship battle between BVB and Bayern is picking up speed again: if Bayern get the mandatory win against the stumbling Hertha today, FCB will jump back up to first place with a one-point lead. Place. The mission for the Tuchel team is therefore clear: “We have to deliver and go a step further in all areas,” demanded the Bayern coach.