Home Sports Figc, players and coaches in the hall of fame
Sports

Figc, players and coaches in the hall of fame

by admin
Figc, players and coaches in the hall of fame

Ten more stars enter the list of legends who have left their mark on Italian football: from Zola to Zidane, from Mourinho to Altobelli, from today they are all in the ‘Hall of Fame’, the award established in 2011 by the FIGC and the Fondazione Museo del Football to celebrate players, coaches, referees and managers. Here is the list of this year’s winners and the complete list of winners from past editions

See also  Tokyo, Gold in sailing for Tita and Banti. Cycling, Italy in the final with a new world record

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Sivasspor-Fiorentina (1-4)

The first day of the National Rock Climbing...

Round of 16 Conference League – Basel celebrates...

Travel to Anatolia in Turkish Kurdistan: what to...

There are still real bodybuilders

Panathinaikos privateer in ASVEL’s home

WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha successfully...

FIFA to investigate human rights abuses | sportschau.de

The premier class is a money printing machine

El Clasico live on DAZN’s YouTube channel in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy