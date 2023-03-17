Ten more stars enter the list of legends who have left their mark on Italian football: from Zola to Zidane, from Mourinho to Altobelli, from today they are all in the ‘Hall of Fame’, the award established in 2011 by the FIGC and the Fondazione Museo del Football to celebrate players, coaches, referees and managers. Here is the list of this year’s winners and the complete list of winners from past editions