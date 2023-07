The Giallorossi club has officially announced the new partnership with Adidas, the technical sponsor who has already dressed the club from 1977 to 1979 and from 1991 to 1994. Do you remember those shirts? And what could the new uniforms look like? Here are the indiscretions of the specialized portal Footy Headlines

THE SERIE A 2023/24 SHIRTS – BUY YOUR FAVORITE JERSEYS HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook